ASUS ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more; see prices

In an event held this Thursday morning (13), ASUS finally presented to the world its newest bet in the segment of smartphones aimed at the gamer public. The new ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate hit the market with a striking design, improved cooling system and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition, the Taiwanese manufacturer also added new software and connectivity features to the devices, but left out the Pro version.

To find out more, scroll down the page!

Featuring an improved design, the new ASUS ROG Phone 7 lineup was announced with a focus on allowing users to have the best gaming experience possible. Therefore, the manufacturer maintains the AirTrigger trigger buttons that can be customized by software. The next iPhone will have an "always-on screen" mode In addition, the devices feature reinforced glass construction with elements that imitate a transparency effect on the top. The RGB logo allows the use of different shades, while the available colors are Phantom Black and Storm White. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate stands out for having a small display on the back that can be customized, while the Aeroactive Portal accessory further expands the device's cooling power.

The new ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate share the 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has FHD+ resolution and supports 165 Hz refresh rate, touch sampling can reach 720 Hz and there is Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the panel.

As we are talking about high-end gamer smartphones, the new members of the ROG Phone 7 family deliver Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chipset works together with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. Smartphones still have an improved cooling system with a vapor chamber and the use of graphite, and the AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory further improves the user experience for those who play for long hours.

Another improvement present in smartphones is the Dirac Virtuo feature to make the experience even more immersive in games using a wired headset. The manufacturer also mentions improvements in vibration control, in addition to several software features developed especially for the gamer audience.

On the rear set of cameras, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 line has a 50 MP main sensor (Sony IMX766) combined with a 13 MP ultrawide and 13 MP macro. Selfies are guaranteed by the 32 MP sensor. Complete the set, the 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 65W and Android 13 as the operating system. Big step for root in Android 12: new version of Magisk with important improvements Smartphones also bring stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and IP54 certification against splashing water. Last but not least, all smartphones must receive two Android version updates and four full years of security updates.

Accessories

In addition to delivering a complete gaming experience, the ROG Phone 7 line also supports a variety of accessories. For those who need more efficient cooling, the Aeroactive Cooler 7 can be attached magnetically and also features a subwoofer to further enhance the multimedia experience. The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate also features the Aeroactive Portal air intake. Thus, it is possible to increase the cooling power of the smartphone with this air intake that is automatically activated when the AeroActive Cooler 7 is attached. ASUS should still make available to consumers the Aerocase cover, which is also compatible with the coolers, while there is a special film for the display made with antibacterial material.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz rate

Display with sampling rate up to 720 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Adreno 740 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X)

Up to 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0)

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and IP54

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

android 13

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.4mm

Weight: 239g

price and availability

Initially announced in Taiwan and Europe, the new ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate can now be reserved on the official ASUS website. Check versions and prices: ROG Phone 7 12 GB + 256 GB – 1,029 euros (~R$ 5,578) 16 GB + 512 GB – 1,199 euros (~R$ 6,500)

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 16 GB + 512 GB – 1,429 euros (~R$ 7,748)

According to ASUS Brasil, smartphones should arrive in Europe at the beginning of the second half of this year. What do you think of the new ASUS gaming smartphones? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

