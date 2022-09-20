ASUS ROG Phone 6D series seeks to give everything in mobile gaming

- Advertisement -

ASUS has presented its new smart s ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimatewhich are oriented to . This already suggests that we are dealing with devices with top-of-the-range features and to which peripherals can be attached.

The ROG Phone 6D line uses as SoC a MediaTek Dimension 9000+ 5G capable of reaching working speeds of 3.2GHz. Memory-level configurations arrive up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage for data. From ASUS they insist that the processor, whose inclusion is the result of the company’s first collaboration with MediaTek, offers a very good experience within the high range and with 5G support thanks to technologies such as HyperEngine 5.0 and an improved Mali GPU.

As for the screen, the part with which users interact the most, the ROG Phone 6D series incorporates an AMOLED HDR10 + of 6.78 inches, a native resolution of 2,448 x 1,080 pixels, a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and a sample rate of 720Hz. The user can modify the refresh rate to set it to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz or 165Hz to optimize the gaming experience or extend the battery life of the device.

As for the features of the smartphone line, AirTrigger 6 has been upgraded with ultrasonic sensors that support various gestures, including Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. On the other hand, the GameFX audio system provides symmetrical speakers to have balanced stereo support, although as an alternative there is always the possibility of connecting headphones through the 3.5mm jack. At the level of connections we find, in addition to what has already been mentioned, with support for Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C interface.

About the cameras, ASUS ROG Phone 6D series includes a configuration triple in the rear with a main Sony IMX766 50MP and HDR processing, a secondary 13MP wide angle and a 5MP macro camera, all spiced up with enhanced software features including HDR10+ video mode. The selfie camera, meanwhile, the front camera is 12MP.

ROG Phone 6D series is only available in Space Gray color. The standard version comes with Aura RGB lighting on the rear, configurations with 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB of data storage with a base price of €969while the ultimate edition includes a ROG Vision array on the rear, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of data storage, the AeroActive Cooler 6 heatsink accessory, and a price of €1,429. There is also a collector’s edition, the ROG Phone 6 BATMAN Edition, with a special Aura RGB Batman logo and a semi-matte finish that honors the Batman.

Smartphones have not arrived alone, since the user will have at their disposal additional peripherals such as the aforementioned AeroActive Cooler 6, the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad and a dedicated screen protector to get the most out of games comfortably and keeping temperatures low. control (or so it is supposed to).