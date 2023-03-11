ASUS ROG Phone 6D and Ultimate are updated to Android 13: all the news

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are updated to Android 13: the two gaming smartphones thus closely follow the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro models. The new firmware is identified by the build 33.0404.1203.63, the roll out is currently underway and will be completed in the next few days. To check for the update manually, you need to access the menu Settings > System > System Updates.
ASUS lists in the long changelog (you can find it complete in SOURCE) all the news introduced by the update. Definitely worth mentioning security patches (January), in addition to the introduction of new ROG UI designthe customization of icons according to the theme/background and the improvements made to proprietary apps including Phone, Contacts, File Manager, Clock, Gallery, Weather and Settings.
Changes have been introduced to the quick settings panel according to the standards of Android 13, adding the notification permission function for each app and the shortcut to access the QR code scanner directly from the lock screen.
ROG PHONE 6D AND ULTIMATE IN SHORT
- display: AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080, 165Hz
- processor: Size 9000+
- RAM:
- 6D: 12GB
- 6D Ultimate: 16GB
- internal memory:
- 6D: 256GB
- 6D Ultimate: 512GB
- other: AeroActive Portal (Ultimate), in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic AirTrigger 6, side pressure sensor
- os: Android 13
- cameras:
- front: 12MP
- rear: 50MP main + 13MP ultra wide angle + 5MP macro
- connectivity: 5G, WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS
- drums: 6,000mAh dual cell, 65W charging
- dimensions and weight: 173x77x10.3mm for 239g (247g Ultimate)
- Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is available online from Asustore at 1,499 euros or from eBay to 1.608 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.
- Asus ROG Phone 6D is available online from eBay at 969 euros.
(updated February 13, 2023, 2.20 pm)