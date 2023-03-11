ASUS ROG Phone 6D and Ultimate are updated to Android 13: all the news

- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are updated to Android 13: the two gaming smartphones thus closely follow the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro models. The new firmware is identified by the build 33.0404.1203.63, the roll out is currently underway and will be completed in the next few days. To check for the update manually, you need to access the menu Settings > System > System Updates.

ASUS lists in the long changelog (you can find it complete in SOURCE) all the news introduced by the update. Definitely worth mentioning security patches (January), in addition to the introduction of new ROG UI designthe customization of icons according to the theme/background and the improvements made to proprietary apps including Phone, Contacts, File Manager, Clock, Gallery, Weather and Settings.

Changes have been introduced to the quick settings panel according to the standards of Android 13, adding the notification permission function for each app and the shortcut to access the QR code scanner directly from the lock screen.

ROG PHONE 6D AND ULTIMATE IN SHORT

display: AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080, 165Hz

AMOLED 6.78″ 2448×1080, 165Hz processor: Size 9000+

Size 9000+ RAM: 6D: 12GB 6D Ultimate: 16GB

internal memory: 6D: 256GB 6D Ultimate: 512GB

other: AeroActive Portal (Ultimate), in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic AirTrigger 6, side pressure sensor

AeroActive Portal (Ultimate), in-display fingerprint sensor, ultrasonic AirTrigger 6, side pressure sensor os: Android 13

Android 13 cameras: front: 12MP rear: 50MP main + 13MP ultra wide angle + 5MP macro

connectivity: 5G, WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G, WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS drums: 6,000mAh dual cell, 65W charging

6,000mAh dual cell, 65W charging dimensions and weight: 173x77x10.3mm for 239g (247g Ultimate)

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is available online from Asustore at 1,499 euros or from eBay to 1.608 euros . The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

or from eBay to . The value for money is and it is the best device in this price range. Asus ROG Phone 6D is available online from eBay at 969 euros.

(updated February 13, 2023, 2.20 pm)