Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate official: the gaming phone goes to MediaTek

With a few hours ahead of schedule, phone-6d-and-6d-ultimate-are-announced-with-dimensity-9000-plus-and-165-hz-display/">Asus has made the new ROG Phone 6D and its Ultimate version both already spotted in recent days thanks to the passage through the classic certification bodies.

As already hypothesized, the differences compared to the classic version of ROG Phone 6 are not many (here our review) and mainly concern the transition to new SoC Dimensity 9000+at least as regards the basic variant of the new ROG Phone 6D.

For the rest, in fact, the smartphone has practically the same hardware as ROG Phone 6 (the news concerns the transition from Bluetooth 5.2 to 5.3 and RAM from LPDDR5 to LPDDR5X), while the only real structural novelty concerns the Ultimate version. Let’s talk about the introduction of the new AeroActive Portala real slot located near the side charging port that opens when the AeroActive Cooler 6 external heatsink (included in the 6D Ultimate package) is mounted.

This new one mechanical door – tested for 40,000 openings and equipped with an automatic closing mechanism in the event of a fall – allows you to greatly improve airflow and cool the SoC more effectively, reducing temperatures by 20% (compared to a scenario in which the crack is closed). For the rest, even in this case the complete specifications are basically identical to those of the ROG Phone 6, below you will find the complete technical data sheet of the two new smartphones with the differences from the predecessors in bold.

ROH PHONE 6D AND 6D ULTIMATE: TECHNICAL SHEET

SoC : MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, with Mali-G710 GPU

: Display : 6.78 “20.4: 9 2448 x 1080 (395ppi) made by Samsung, 165 Hz, 1 ms AMOLED HDR10 +, touch sampling at 720 Hz, 23 ms of touch latency, maximum brightness 1,200 nits (HDR) or 800 nits ( standard use), 2.5D Gorilla glass Victus

: 6.78 “20.4: 9 2448 x 1080 (395ppi) made by Samsung, 165 Hz, 1 ms AMOLED HDR10 +, touch sampling at 720 Hz, 23 ms of touch latency, maximum brightness 1,200 nits (HDR) or 800 nits ( standard use), 2.5D Gorilla glass Victus Memory : 12/16 GB (Ultimate only) GB of RAM LPDDR5X 256/512 GB (Ultimate only) of UFS 3.1 storage memory

: Camera : Rear : Main 50MP Sony IMX766 with electronic stabilization, 13MP ultra wide angle, 5MP macro. Video up to 8K at 24 fps and 4K at 30/60 fps, slow motion up to 4K at 120 fps. Front : 12 MP Sony IMX663

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 MIMO with 3 antennas, dual USB-C (3.1 side, 2.0 bottom), NFC, Dual SIM Dual Standby, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC

: Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 MIMO with 3 antennas, dual USB-C (3.1 side, 2.0 bottom), NFC, Dual SIM Dual Standby, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC Audio : Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack

: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack Sensors : Fingerprint sensor under the display, AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic, side pressure sensor (measures the force with which it is challenged), gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass, light sensor, proximity sensor

: Fingerprint sensor under the display, AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic, side pressure sensor (measures the force with which it is challenged), gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass, light sensor, proximity sensor Battery : 6,000 mAh double cell, support fast charging up to 65 W (from the side door)

: 6,000 mAh double cell, support fast charging up to 65 W (from the side door) Dimensions And weight : 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm 239 grams (6D), 247 grams (Ultimate)

And : Colors : Space Gray

: Other : IPX4 certified, ROG Vision Color rear display (Ultimate only), AeroActive Portal (Ultimate only)

: IPX4 certified, ROG Vision Color rear display (Ultimate only), Operating system: Android 12 with 2 years of updates and 2 years of security patches

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Both versions will be available from next 10 October with pre-orders already active at the price of 1,029 euros for the 12/256 GB version of ROG Phone 6D while switching to 1,499 euros for the 16/512 GB variant of ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

ASUS ROG PHONE 6D and ULTIMATE: ASUS OFFICIAL WEBSITE

THERE IS ALSO THE BATMAN EDITION

In addition to the two new variants of ROG Phone 6, Asus has also presented the exclusive Batman Edition of ROG Phone 6D, which introduces a series of software customizations and a rich set of accessories inspired by the Dark Knight, such as the pin to remove the SIM trolley, the briefcase, the Aero Case and an exclusive Bat-Signal.

This version is offered in the configuration only 12/256 GB and is always based on the SoC Dimensity 9000+, in the Night Black color only. Availability for purchase is starting from 31 October while the pre-order can now be made at the price of 1,299 euros.