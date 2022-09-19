ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: new beasts for gamers with Dimensity 9000+ and 165 Hz AMOLED screen

After the Rog Phone 6 comes the ASUS ROG Phone 6D: new monsters for those who take playing on mobile very seriously. An interesting difference from the previous generation is that all the processors here are from MediaTek, the 9000+.

ASUS returns to the fray with two phones with everything you need and more for gaming, from power to spare even a screen to match, plenty of batterytwo charging connectors and improved Air Trigger 6 ultrasonic triggers.

- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate data sheet

ASUS ROG Phone 6D ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate - Advertisement - Screen 6.78″

2448×1080

165Hz

720hz touch

Gorilla Glass Victus AMOLED 6.78″

2448×1080

165Hz

720hz touch

Gorilla Glass Victus - Advertisement - Dimensions and weight 173 x 77 x 10.4mm

239g 173 x 77 x 10.4mm

247g Processor Dimension 9000+ Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses! Dimension 9000+ RAM 12GB

LPDDR5X 16 GB

LPDDR5X Storage 256GB

UFS 3.1 512GB

UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 12MP 12MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.9

13MP UGA

5MPmacro Six tips for investing in cryptocurrencies in 2022 50MP f/1.9

13MP UGA

5MPmacro Drums 6,000mAh

65W fast charge 6,000mAh

65W fast charge Operating system android 12 android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

jack

USB-C

NFC 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

jack

USB-C

NFC Others stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Air Trigger 6

RGB lights

IPX4 stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Air Trigger 6

RGB lights

IPX4 Price €969 €1429

New to play

ASUS has introduced two new powerful phones for gamers, the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. They are extremely similar to each other and share most of their DNA, but obviously the superior model is the Ultimate, with a maximum version with 16GB and 512GB of storage and an even more advanced cooling system.

Cooling apart, both terminals opt for the MediaTek Dimension 9000+ (4 nanometers at up to 3.2 GHz), with the latest LPDDR5X technology for RAM and UFS 3.1 for internal storage. As usual, the terminal has two charging connectors: one below and one on one of its sides.

In front of the ASUS ROG Phone 6D we find a 6.78-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 that, as is usual in gaming mobiles, has no notch or perforation. What he does have is a brutal 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch response speed. The screen includes the 12-megapixel front camera in the upper frame and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Behind it we have the usual “Cyberpunk” design, with RGB lights (somewhat different in the 6D and Ultimate model) and the triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor. The second sensor is a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and the third is a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D could not miss the large 6,000 mAh battery, which combines very well with a 65W fast charge. The terminal is IPX4 certified, stereo speakers and ultrasonic Air Trigger 6 virtual triggers that support multiple gestures.

ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate versions and prices

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate can be reserved in Spain from the second half of September and can be purchased at the end of September / beginning of October. These are their prices:

ASUS ROG Phone 6D 12+256GB : 969 euros.

ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 16+512GB: 1,429 euros

More information | ASUS