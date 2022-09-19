ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: new beasts for gamers with Dimensity 9000+ and 165 Hz AMOLED screen

After the asus Rog Phone 6 comes the ASUS ROG Phone 6D: new monsters for those who take playing on mobile very seriously. An interesting difference from the previous generation is that all the processors here are from MediaTek, the Dimensity 9000+.
ASUS returns to the fray with two phones with everything you need and more for gaming, from power to spare even a screen to match, plenty of batterytwo charging connectors and improved Air Trigger 6 ultrasonic triggers.
ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate data sheet
|
ASUS ROG Phone 6D
|
ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
|
- Advertisement -
Screen
|
AMOLED 6.78″
|
AMOLED 6.78″
|
- Advertisement -
Dimensions and weight
|
173 x 77 x 10.4mm
|
173 x 77 x 10.4mm
|
Processor
|
Dimension 9000+
|
Dimension 9000+
|
RAM
|
12GB
|
16 GB
|
Storage
|
256GB
|
512GB
|
Frontal camera
|
12MP
|
12MP
|
Rear camera
|
50MP f/1.9
|
50MP f/1.9
|
Drums
|
6,000mAh
|
6,000mAh
|
Operating system
|
android 12
|
android 12
|
connectivity
|
5G
|
5G
|
Others
|
stereo speakers
|
stereo speakers
|
Price
|
€969
|
€1429
New Beasts to play
ASUS has introduced two new powerful phones for gamers, the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. They are extremely similar to each other and share most of their DNA, but obviously the superior model is the Ultimate, with a maximum version with 16GB and 512GB of storage and an even more advanced cooling system.
Cooling apart, both terminals opt for the MediaTek Dimension 9000+ (4 nanometers at up to 3.2 GHz), with the latest LPDDR5X technology for RAM and UFS 3.1 for internal storage. As usual, the terminal has two charging connectors: one below and one on one of its sides.
In front of the ASUS ROG Phone 6D we find a 6.78-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 that, as is usual in gaming mobiles, has no notch or perforation. What he does have is a brutal 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch response speed. The screen includes the 12-megapixel front camera in the upper frame and the fingerprint reader under its surface.
Behind it we have the usual “Cyberpunk” design, with RGB lights (somewhat different in the 6D and Ultimate model) and the triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor. The second sensor is a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and the third is a 5-megapixel macro sensor.
The ASUS ROG Phone 6D could not miss the large 6,000 mAh battery, which combines very well with a 65W fast charge. The terminal is IPX4 certified, stereo speakers and ultrasonic Air Trigger 6 virtual triggers that support multiple gestures.
ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate versions and prices
The ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate can be reserved in Spain from the second half of September and can be purchased at the end of September / beginning of October. These are their prices:
-
ASUS ROG Phone 6D 12+256GB: 969 euros.
-
ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 16+512GB: 1,429 euros
More information | ASUS