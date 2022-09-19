HomeMobileAndroidASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: new beasts for gamers with...

ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: new beasts for gamers with Dimensity 9000+ and 165 Hz AMOLED screen

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate: new beasts for gamers with Dimensity 9000+ and 165 Hz AMOLED screen
asus rog phone 6d and 6d ultimate: new beasts for
- Advertisement -

After the asus Rog Phone 6 comes the ASUS ROG Phone 6D: new monsters for those who take playing on mobile very seriously. An interesting difference from the previous generation is that all the processors here are from MediaTek, the Dimensity 9000+.

ASUS returns to the fray with two phones with everything you need and more for gaming, from power to spare even a screen to match, plenty of batterytwo charging connectors and improved Air Trigger 6 ultrasonic triggers.

- Advertisement -

Turn off automatic backups for Google Photos with these 4 steps

ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate data sheet

ASUS ROG Phone 6D

ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
- Advertisement -

Screen

AMOLED 6.78″
2448×1080
165Hz
720hz touch
Gorilla Glass Victus

AMOLED 6.78″
2448×1080
165Hz
720hz touch
Gorilla Glass Victus
- Advertisement -

Dimensions and weight

173 x 77 x 10.4mm
239g

173 x 77 x 10.4mm
247g

Processor

Dimension 9000+

Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

Dimension 9000+

RAM

12GB
LPDDR5X

16 GB
LPDDR5X

Storage

256GB
UFS 3.1

512GB
UFS 3.1

Frontal camera

12MP

12MP

Rear camera

50MP f/1.9
13MP UGA
5MPmacro

Six tips for investing in cryptocurrencies in 2022

50MP f/1.9
13MP UGA
5MPmacro

Drums

6,000mAh
65W fast charge

6,000mAh
65W fast charge

Operating system

android 12

android 12

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
jack
USB-C
NFC

5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
jack
USB-C
NFC

Others

stereo speakers
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Air Trigger 6
RGB lights
IPX4

stereo speakers
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Air Trigger 6
RGB lights
IPX4

Price

€969

€1429

New Beasts to play

ASUS has introduced two new powerful phones for gamers, the ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. They are extremely similar to each other and share most of their DNA, but obviously the superior model is the Ultimate, with a maximum version with 16GB and 512GB of storage and an even more advanced cooling system.

Cooling apart, both terminals opt for the MediaTek Dimension 9000+ (4 nanometers at up to 3.2 GHz), with the latest LPDDR5X technology for RAM and UFS 3.1 for internal storage. As usual, the terminal has two charging connectors: one below and one on one of its sides.

Screen

In front of the ASUS ROG Phone 6D we find a 6.78-inch diagonal AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 that, as is usual in gaming mobiles, has no notch or perforation. What he does have is a brutal 165Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch response speed. The screen includes the 12-megapixel front camera in the upper frame and the fingerprint reader under its surface.

Behind it we have the usual “Cyberpunk” design, with RGB lights (somewhat different in the 6D and Ultimate model) and the triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor. The second sensor is a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and the third is a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

daddy

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D could not miss the large 6,000 mAh battery, which combines very well with a 65W fast charge. The terminal is IPX4 certified, stereo speakers and ultrasonic Air Trigger 6 virtual triggers that support multiple gestures.

ASUS ROG Phone 6D / Ultimate versions and prices

Rog Phone 6d Series 07

The ASUS ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate can be reserved in Spain from the second half of September and can be purchased at the end of September / beginning of October. These are their prices:

  • ASUS ROG Phone 6D 12+256GB: 969 euros.

  • ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate 16+512GB: 1,429 euros

More information | ASUS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to use Shazam with Spotify to keep your playlists up to date

One of the applications that allows you to discover music with excellent quality...
Latest news

Porsche IPO poses two hurdles for investors

Valuation depends on what Ferrari's success can mimic, and the discount for its complex...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.