ASUS ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are announced with Dimensity 9000 Plus and 165 Hz display

After several rumors and leaks, ASUS finally made the ROG 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate mobiles official. They are alternative versions of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, released in July, and come equipped with the 9000 Plus processor, promising excellent performance.

The design of both is almost the same, but the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has a full-color PMOLED on the back, while the standard version only has an RGB logo. The more expensive AeroActive Portal features a direct input to the components that allows you to connect the AeroActive Cooler 6 accessory for better thermal dissipation.

The display is identical to the devices in the ROG Phone 6 line.

Under the hood, both come equipped with the Dimensity 9000 Plus platform, with the main difference being that the Ultimate version has more internal storage with 16GB of RAM and 512GB, while the standard model has 16GB and 256GB. For power, there’s a 6,000mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging.

In cameras, the devices also maintain the specifications of their predecessors. Both have a triple module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12-megapixel front sensor.

Technical Specifications – ASUS ROG Phone 6D

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

16 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

Three rear cameras Main sensor with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide sensor with 13 MP sensor Macro sensor with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 and IPX4 port

6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 running under ROG UI

Technical specs – ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

16 GB of RAM

512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

Three rear cameras Main sensor with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide sensor with 13 MP sensor Macro sensor with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 and IPX4 port

6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Android 12 running under ROG UI

