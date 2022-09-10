ASUS ROG Phone 6 wears the Batman costume: the first images

- Advertisement -

Of a special edition of the recent images/">ROG Phone 6 from ASUS There was still no talk, but today technology and gaming enthusiasts, perhaps fans of the Marvel series, will feel more affection than usual towards Evan Blass. And of course ASUS, if Blass’s anticipation turns out to be correct (and it should be, the tipster is among the most trusted). The company would be ready to launch one ROG Phone 6 Edition, product that in the Pro variant impressed us with its effectiveness.

We do not know if the Batman Edition will be built on the basis of ROG Phone 6 or ROG Phone 6 Pro, and it is impossible to advance a hypothesis from the rendering that Evan Blass gives us since aesthetically the two are identical, and the informant has not been able to obtain any details of a technical nature. If we were to flip a coin we would lean towards the former, but the truth will soon come out.

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px

In all likelihood for the special edition ASUS has followed the “usual” path: technical characteristics identical to one of the two gaming smartphones e differences limited to aestheticsboth of the body embellished with references to the Marvel hero who del firmwarewith dedicated wallpapers and / or icons and themes.

WILL ASUS SURPRISE ITALIAN FANS?

It will also be necessary to understand if packaging and equipment will be suitable for the Batman Edition, and this too is probable. For now we have to be satisfied with the render distributed in preview by the informant, enough to warm the spirits. Moreover, we do not remember many other operations that in the past have involved Disney and the heroes of Marvel.

To cite a couple of recent examples, March last year arrived Oppo Reno 5 Marvel Edition, but the 200 units made were only marketed in Indonesia. A few months later Samsung arrived with Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Marvel and Star Wars versions, but also in this case the sale did not involve the Italian market.

In short, the hope is that at least ASUS can surprise us.