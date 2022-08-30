ASUS ROG Phone 6, variant with Dimensity 9000 Plus coming soon

- Advertisement -

Looks like one is on the way with MediaTek 9000 Plus chip: the device, which is simply called ROG Phone 6D, has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark platform in the past few hours. What is striking is that, with a score of 1,146,594, the ROG Phone 6D is about 2-3% better than the "standard" ROG Phone 6, which is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and ranks at the top of the ranking of the best performing Android smartphones.

In score AnTuTu measures different aspects – CPU, GPU, memory and user experience, but by looking at the CPU alone, things get even more interesting: the MediaTek chip has in fact totaled 290,000 points, which is a good 15% more than a CPU included in Qualcomm SoC has ever recorded.

Asus ROG Phone 6 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro 77 x 173 x 10.3 mm

6.78 inches – 2448×1080 px

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was presented towards the end of June: as happens for the top-of-the-range Snapdragons, it is a mid-cycle refresh in which clock rates mainly increase while the general architecture remains unchanged. For now we haven’t seen much on the market yet, but the same can be said, at least in our part, for the “standard” Dimensity 9000. It is worth mentioning that, while Qualcomm’s transition from S8G1 to S8 + G1 was quite drastic due to the change of foundries (from Samsung to TSMC), MediaTek had started with TSMC from the very beginning. The 4 nm process of the Taiwanese giant proved superior to that of its South Korean competitor in terms of energy and thermal efficiency.

For the moment we have no idea when ROG Phone 6D will be unveiled, but it is interesting to note that it has recently been certified at 3C (China Compulsory Certification), which implies that it shouldn’t be long. The certification showed that 65W wireless charging will be supported, just like the original model. Will it come to us? Very difficult to say by looking only at hard data, but we are rather skeptical.

Asus ROG Phone 6 is available online from Unieuro to 1,099 euros.

Asus ROG Phone 6 is available onto 1,120 euros. (updated August 24, 2022, 2:02 pm)