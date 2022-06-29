ASUS ROG Phone 6 unveiled by TENAA: specifications and images

- Advertisement -

Finally we are there: a super concrete leak has arrived on ASUS ROG Phone 6, the next generation of one of the main lines of top-of-the-range gaming smartphones. We have to thank the Chinese certification body TENAA, which provides us with one complete series of renderings and the main technical specifications, and the Reddit user who found them – by uploading some slightly lighter versions of the most important images. In the gallery below, the first four images are the original ones, the next four are the processed ones.

HERE ARE THE PICTURES

Before moving on to the specifics, there is a lot to talk about just by looking at the pictures. As usual for the ROG range, it seems that ASUS will adopt a decidedly elaborate style, especially for the back. It’s not perfectly clear what that second side black island represents – it could be a secondary displayas we saw in the ROG Phone 5. Between the back writings you can see quite clearly the words “Tencent Games”, so it seems that this year there will be the Tencent Edition – and that is exactly what we are looking at.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Below we compile one list of technical specifications notes so far, based on both new information and details confirmed by ASUS or otherwise emerged so far. Recall that for example TENAA never lists the chip model on board the devices it certifies, but in this case the Taiwanese company has already said that there will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Display: 6.78 “, AMOLED, maximum refresh 165 Hz

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, TSMC 4nm manufacturing process

18 GB of RAM

512GB of internal storage

Cameras: 4 in total. We know that one, probably the main one, is 64MP, and that another has 5X optical zoom. The front is 12 MP.

Battery: 2,925mAh, but it is extremely likely that there are two, so the overall capacity will be 5,850mAh.

Charging speed: 65W

Fingerprint scanner integrated into the display

Measures: Dimensions: 172.8 x 77.3 x 10.4mm Weight: 229 g



A couple of considerations are worth making. Meanwhile, the dimensions: they are more or less exactly the same as those of the ROG Phone 5 last year, however ASUS has managed to save a little bit on weight (nothing special, only about 9 g). The 5X optical zoom seems unlikely, given that ROG Phone is certainly not the range to consider if you are looking for particularly advanced or versatile cameras. It should be remembered that TENAA has already included errors in its descriptions.

SPOTTED ON GEEKBENCH

In any case, a first benchmark of the device on the Geekbench platform. In addition to confirming rather high scores compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 “smooth” (1323/4238 against about 1200/3800), the variant in question had 16 GB of RAM, thus confirming that there will be at least two volatile memory cuts. It is very likely that there will be even more: 12 GB seems plausible, and 8 GB cannot be ruled out either. Clarification: the screenshot below was released by My Smart Priceat the time of writing the article does not seem accessible on the official database



FIRST INDICATION ON THE PRICE

Recall that the launch of the smartphone is now very close: the set date is July 5, in just a couple of scarce weeks. According to the well-known leaker Mukul Sharma, the list price will be € 799but it is not perfectly clear which variant it refers to.