ASUS ROG Phone 6: top of the line gamer is the best for gaming in 2023? | Analysis / Review

The ROG Phone 6 arrived on the national market at the end of 2022 accompanied by other more robust versions. Asus’s gamer cell phone arrives with a new processor, higher speed screen and new camera to deliver a more complete set than its predecessor while still focusing on games. The design brings few changes. The camera block has been revamped, the front edges have become a little thinner and the new one finally brings some certification against water, but here we have the IPX4 that protects against splashes and does not help save the device in case of direct contact with water . The screen has evolved and now has a refresh rate of 165 Hz for fluidity superior to other cell phones on the market. The panel adopted delivers a high level of brightness and vibrant colors. Stereo sound is powerful and has great bass appeal. There’s even a standard headphone jack, which is pretty rare these days.

Powering the ROG Phone 6 is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with up to 16GB of RAM. It proved to be faster than its predecessor in our speed test and runs well any game available for Android and brings several extras to boost the game, including ultrasonic triggers and a platform that brings together several controls for games. The 6,000 mAh battery yields a lot and has established itself with the best autonomy among all the top-of-the-line phones we tested. Recharging time has also dropped in this generation thanks to improvements made to the thermal dissipation system that helps prevent the battery from heating up while recharging. The main camera has gained a new sensor that records better photos. The ultra-wide is still the same as before and has a more aggressive night mode to capture clearer shots at night in exchange for noisier images. The front also received a new sensor and records good selfies in places with low light. As much as the new ROG has evolved in cameras, it is still below others in the segment. Is the ROG Phone 6 worth buying? It's the most complete and robust gamer phone we've tested, but it charges a lot for it. If gaming really is a priority for you then it will be worth the investment. Below you can find our full review:

Asus ROG Phone 6 full review

