Asus ROG Phone 6, the beast that is coming

Taking a look at what has been leaked about the future Asus ROG Phone 6, and after being a bit ojiplado, I can’t stop thinking about the evolution of laptops in recent years. Not so long ago, it was common to hear that laptops are not worth playing, due to the performance limitations of their components. At the time it could have been true, yes, but it has been a long time since that border was blurred, and it is possible to enjoy games on laptops. And with devices like the Asus ROG Phone 6, soon we will experience a similar scenario in relation to smartphones.

That of smartphones for gaming is still a somewhat green market, with few but very interesting proposals, in which a few manufacturers, such as ASUS, have decided to explore the limits of performance that smartphones can offer. And they do, as we can see in the case of the Asus ROG Phone 6, with technical specifications that, in some points, have nothing to envy of laptops and even desktop systems.

Although there is still no official date for its presentation, the Asus ROG Phone 6 has already gone through the TENNA, the Chinese regulatory body responsible for this type of device. And, consequently, we already have information about what we can expect. Of course, there is an important nuance, and that is that the information published by the regulator indicates that it is a Tencent device, so we can deduce that it is a special version of it.

And as expected, the company has not fallen short and, consequently, we are talking about a device with a 6.78-inch OLED screen which, inside, is directed by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 accompanied by 18 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage Of high speed. To power this entire set, according to a previous leak, the Asus ROG Phone 6 would rely on a huge battery of no less than 6,000 milliampsyes

As I said before, when reviewing the specifications of the ASUS ROG Phone 6 we see some points, such as the amount of RAM memory, in which it has nothing to envy to many laptops and desktops. Now, of course, the key is for developers to start developing titles that take full advantage of device performance. With that race already underway, I think some of the most exciting times await us when it comes to gaming on smartphones.