Asus ROG Phone 6 official: lots of power for gaming and more

After months of rumors and indiscretions, Asus has finally made it official ROG Phone 6 And ROG Phone 6 Pro the new gaming smartphones that improve the proposal offered by the current ROG Phone 5s Pro (here our review) thanks to some very interesting hardware updates.

We point out that, contextually to the official presentation we also published our review on the new top of the Asus range that we have been testing for several days, so if you want to find out more in detail, we invite you to consult the dedicated article.

ROG PHONE 6 AND 6 PRO: THE MAIN NEWS

As can also be understood from the lines of the new ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, Asus has not changed the general design of its smartphones, largely taking up that of the previous models, with the exception of the rear photographic module, now enclosed within a block in glass wider than in the past.

The real news are then found under the body, where a chip beats Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the latest solution devised by Qualcomm. For this year Asus has completely skipped the first revision of the top-of-the-range SoCs of the US company, going directly to the plus model which guarantees a marked improvement in terms of consumption and temperatures.

Temperatures that are also kept at bay thanks to the inclusion of a new passive dissipation system that uses a double larger graphite surface it’s a 30% larger steam chamber compared to the past. If that’s not enough – especially for more demanding games -, Asus also unveiled the new external AeroActive Cooler fan 6 which gives an edge to the dissipation system, while also offering additional physical buttons.

On the front of the smartphone we find a large 6.78 “display that maintains a resolution FullHD + but switches to 165 Hz as regards the frequency of updating, while 720 Hz for touch sampling. The unit in question is an AMOLED panel made by Samsung capable of achieving i 1200 nit of maximum brightness in HDR, includes support for the HDR10 + standard and is protected by a glass Gorilla Glass Victus.

News also regarding the photographic sector, where we find a sensor Sony IMX766 with 50 MegaPixel which replaces the old 64 MegaPixel sensor adopted in previous models, while nothing changes as regards the secondary cameras, where we always find a sensor from 13 MegaPixel for the ultra wide angle camera and one from 5 MegaPixel dedicated to macros.

However, the equipment does not change with regard to the battery, where we find a unit from 6,000 mAh divided into two 3,000 mAh cells, thanks to which it is possible to access fast charging up to 65 W through the USB-C 3.1 port located on the side of the smartphone. ROG Phone 6 continues in fact in the tradition of offering two Type-C connectors (the lower one is 2.0) and again this year we find the always welcome 3.5mm jack.

The classic gaming accessories made by Asus

All the features we have mentioned concern both ROG Phone 6 and the Pro variant, which are distinguished by a fairly limited number of specifications. The most differentiating element concerns the presence of un PMOLED color rear display in the Pro versionwhich can show various types of texts and information, while the basic model only features the classic RGB logo of the ROG family.

The other difference between the two models concerns the memory cuts, since ROG Phone 6 will be available in the two variants 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB – respectively RAM LPDDR5 and internal memory UFS 3.1 -, versus the only cut from 18/512 GB of the Pro variant, which will be marketed only in the color Storm White (the base is also in Storm Black).

For the rest we find on both all the features that made the ROG Phone series famous, such as i back ultrasonic triggersthe double front stereo speakers it’s a software suite designed to maximize the gaming experience through the ability to customize it down to the smallest detail.

DATA SHEET

SoC : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display : 6.78 “20.4: 9 2448 x 1080 (395ppi) made by Samsung, 165 Hz, 1 ms AMOLED HDR10 +, 720 Hz touch sampling, 23 ms touch latency, 1200 nits maximum brightness (HDR) or 800 nits ( standard use), 2.5D Gorilla Glass Victus

: 6.78 “20.4: 9 2448 x 1080 (395ppi) made by Samsung, 165 Hz, 1 ms AMOLED HDR10 +, 720 Hz touch sampling, 23 ms touch latency, 1200 nits maximum brightness (HDR) or 800 nits ( standard use), 2.5D Gorilla Glass Victus Memory : 12/16/18 (Pro only) GB LPDDR RAM 5 256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage memory

: Camera : Rear : Main 50MP Sony IMX766 with electronic stabilization, 13MP ultra wide angle, 5MP macro. Video up to 8K at 24 fps and 4K at 30/60 fps, slow motion up to 4K at 120 fps. Front : 12 MP Sony IMX663

: Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 MIMO with 3 antennas, dual USB-C (3.1 side, 2.0 bottom), NFC, Dual SIM Dual Standby, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC

: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 MIMO with 3 antennas, dual USB-C (3.1 side, 2.0 bottom), NFC, Dual SIM Dual Standby, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC Audio : Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack

: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm jack Sensors : Fingerprint sensor under the display, AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic, side pressure sensor (measures the force with which it is challenged), gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass, light sensor, proximity sensor

: Fingerprint sensor under the display, AirTrigger 6 ultrasonic, side pressure sensor (measures the force with which it is challenged), gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass, light sensor, proximity sensor Battery : 6,000 mAh double cell, support fast charging up to 65 W (from the side door)

: 6,000 mAh double cell, support fast charging up to 65 W (from the side door) Dimensions And weight : 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm 239 grams

And : Colors : Storm White, Phantom Black

: Storm White, Phantom Black Other : Pixelwork i6 processor dedicated to display management, IPX4 certification, ROG Vision Color rear display (Pro only)

: Pixelwork i6 processor dedicated to display management, IPX4 certification, ROG Vision Color rear display (Pro only) Operating system: Android 12

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro will be available starting from mid-July on Eshop, Unieuro and GoldStorewith the ability to access the pre-order immediately exclusively through the official Asus Eshop (for the basic model only, the Pro version will be available in the coming weeks with the same promotion). Those who purchase it via pre-order will receive included in the price also the new fan AeroActive Cooler 6 from the value of 99.90 euros.

But how much do the new ROGs cost? It starts from 1,099 euros for the basic version 12/256 GBwhile that 16/512 GB is proposed to 1,199 euros. Those who point to the variant Proinstead, they can purchase the only memory cut from 18/512 GB at the price of 1,399 euros (remember that the Pro also has a rear display).

ROG PHONE PRICES 6:

ROG Phone 6 12/256 for € 1,099 – 16/512 to € 1,199 AeroActive Cooler 6 included – value € 89.90

12/256 for € 1,099 – 16/512 to € 1,199 AeroActive Cooler 6 included – value € 89.90 ROG Phone 6 Pro 18/512 at € 1,399 AeroActive Cooler 6 included – value € 89.90

ACCESSORIES:

DEVILCASE ROG PHONE 6 Guardian case £ 39.99

AeroActive Cooler 6 EUR 89.99

ROG Clip £ 29.99

ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad for ROG 6 Black / White £ 119.99

ROG PHONE 6 Glass Screen Protector £ 29.99

