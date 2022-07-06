HomeMobileAndroidAsus ROG Phone 6: let's find out together this afternoon | ...

Asus ROG Phone 6: let's find out together this afternoon | Live from 2.30pm

Asus is about to present the new family of ROG Phone 6 smartphones during the special event scheduled today and we invite you to discover all the features of the new Taiwanese top of the range with a live special dedicated to the next gaming phone.

The appointment is set for today at 14:30, as soon as the presentation event held by Asus has concluded – which we will not follow live – and this it will be an opportunity to discuss and deepen all the main information on the top of the range so do not miss it if you want to know more about the innovations introduced by Asus in the new generation of ROG Phone.

DISCOVER THE NEW ROG 6 WITH US

We remind you that the best way to interact with us during live shows is to use Twitch chat (you can find it under the player, don’t forget to register).

Sony Xperia 1 IV will arrive in May: as it will be according to the first rumors

