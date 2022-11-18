Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition unboxing video shows device details

THE asus revealed this Thursday (17) a special mobile themed version Asus ROG Phone 6 based on D RPG gameiablo Immortal. The creation is the result of a partnership between the manufacturer and developer Blizzard Entertainment. ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition comes with fully game-based graphics and a semi-matte finish on the back. Asus has also extended customization to the software with a unique game theme, icons, animations and sound effects.





The cell phone maintains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. In the official video of unboxing the device it is possible to observe that it comes in a special box. - Advertisement - in the h packagingThere is a special Sanctuary world map scroll, as well as a King Fahir light torch. There is also a special SIM card eject tool with the Diablo Immortal emblem, which should also please fans🇧🇷

Finally, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition will be available from tomorrow, November 18, on the manufacturer’s official international online store and partner resellers. Pricing will only be confirmed when pre-orders open. The company confirmed the official arrival of the special edition of the product to Europe, but did not reveal when. It is worth remembering that the manufacturer launched the ASUS ROG Phone 6 family like the new gamer phones in Europe a few days ago.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 port and IPX4

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 12 running under the ROG UI

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm

Weight: 229 grams

How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!