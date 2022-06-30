HomeMobileAndroidASUS ROG Phone 6 and accessories unveiled in high quality renderings

ASUS ROG Phone 6 and accessories unveiled in high quality renderings

By Abraham
ASUS ROG Phone 6 is shown in a series of images a much higher quality than those of TENAA a few days ago: the renders were shared by the colleagues of 91mobiles, and in addition to the smartphone itself they also include a couple of accessories, namely a protective case (Devilcase Guardian Lite Plus) with transparent back and the new generation fan / stand (AeroActive Cooler 6). As for the device, a rather elaborate design for the back is confirmed, in which there is also a secondary mini display and a triple camera module in which you can see the writing 8K Ultra HD 1 / 1.56 “.

Unfortunately there are not many images relating to the front, but the one that is there is enough and advances to get an idea at least of the setting: apparently ASUS has preferred to continue to adopt a traditionalist approach, without notches or holes and with the lower and upper frames a little more pronounced. Once again we see one second USB-C port in the middle of one of the long sides, so that it can be easily reached by smartphone oriented in landscape. On the underside, however, a 3.5 mm audio jack appears to be present, along with the other USB-C port – which however is not centered.

For the moment there is still no information on prices, neither of the device nor of the accessories, but the wait is now running out: the smartphone will be presented next week. Meanwhile, ASUS keeps the attention high with a new small preview: ROG Phone 6 will be IPX4 certified against splashing water – a first for the gaming smartphone segment.

World’s 1st IPX4 gaming phone.
Coming Soon. Tune in on July 5 to know more

These are the technical specifications, at least based on what has been leaked so far and confirmed by ASUS itself:

How to activate Android chat bubbles

  • Display: 6.78 “, AMOLED, maximum refresh 165 Hz
  • Chip: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, TSMC 4nm manufacturing process
  • Up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Up to 512GB of internal storage
  • Cameras: 4 in total. We know that one, probably the main one, is 64MP, and that another has 5X optical zoom. The front is 12 MP
  • Battery: 2,925mAh, but it is extremely likely that there are two, so the overall capacity will be 5,850mAh
  • Charging speed: 65W
  • Fingerprint scanner integrated into the display
  • IPX4 certification against splashing water
  • Measures:
    • Dimensions: 172.8 x 77.3 x 10.4mm
    • Weight: 229 g

