ASUS ROG Flow Z13: spirit and performance of a gaming laptop in a tablet body

I confess, the first thing I thought when I saw the technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 was that I was wrong, that I was looking at the specifications of another device, more specifically one of its gaming laptops from the ROG or TUF families. But no, I was really on the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 website, in its 2022 edition, verifying that on this occasion the brand has decided to give a huge step forward in terms of unifying gaming and mobility.

And perhaps you may think, when reading me, that I am exaggerating a bit, but I assure you that it is not. And when you see its specifications, I’m sure you’ll understand me better:

ASUS ROG Flow Z13: technical specifications

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Screen 13.4-inch touchscreen WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10, 120 Hertz, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core i9-12900H Graphic card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti RAM 16 gigabyte LPDDR5 Storage 1 terabyte SSD M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 USB 2.0 type A, MicroSD card reader, ROG XG Mobile Interface and audio minijack connector Battery 56 watt hours OS Windows 11 Home Others Aura Sync light bar, detachable keyboard, stylus holder Dimensions and weight 30.2 x 20.4 x 1.20 centimeters, 1.18 kilograms (without keyboard)

As you can see, we are talking about a 2 in 1, that is, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 can be used with or without keyboard, that is, we are not talking about a convertible in which it is possible to place the keyboard behind the screen so as not to use it, but despite this we always have to count on its size and weight. Thus, as indicated at the beginning, we are talking about a device in which portability is a key factor.

The first thing we see of this ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is, of course, its screen, 13.4 inches, clear touchwell remember that we are talking about a tablet, with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 points and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. In addition to being touch, it also has stylus support, is Pantone Validated and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Already inside we see that the company has not skimped on components, and it is that the processor responsible for its operation is an Intel Core i9-12900Hthe top of the range (along with the unlocked model, the 12900HK) of the integrated Alder Lake H family presented by Intel at the last CES 2022. We are talking about a processor made up of six performance cores and eight efficiency cores for a total 20 threads, with a maximum speed of 5 gigahertz and that has 24 megabytes of L3 cache.

At his side, and to take charge of the graphic section, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is supported by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Tia graphics adapter unveiled by NVIDIA last May that uses the 8-nanometer GA107 graphics core, providing 2,560 shaders, 80 texturing units, 32 raster units, 80 tensor cores, and 20 RT cores mounted on a 128-bit bus and accompanied by 4 gigabytes of GDDR& memory at 12 gigahertz.

The epicenter of this ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is completed by generous 16 gigabytes of DDR5 memory integrated on the board (it is not possible to replace them) dual channel and a one terabyte PCIe Gen 4 SSD. This entire set is powered by a 56 watt hour battery. Obviously, if we use the tablet to play, we will not have a very high autonomy, but for other uses it can provide a few hours of work with peace of mind.

In terms of connectivity, they have not fallen short in ASUS either, and that is that the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 In the wireless section, they are complemented by a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, a USB 2.0 type A port, a MicroSD card reader, the ROG XG Mobile Interface port and an audio minijack connector for headphones and microphone.

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is already on sale and, yes, its price is 3€.999. Of course, it must be taken into account that this price includes, among other accessories, the ROG XG Mobile module that, among other elements, integrates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card (Yes, you read it right).

This price does not put it within everyone’s reach, but of course, it is enough to see its specifications and assume the necessary engineering work to integrate all those components into such a portable device, and that make it the one that, probably, is the most powerful tablet on the market today.

