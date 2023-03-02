5G News
ASUS ROG announces new 42-inch and 48-inch 4K displays for Swift OLED lineup

ASUS ROG announces new 42-inch and 48-inch 4K displays for Swift OLED lineup

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
ASUS ROG announces new 42-inch and 48-inch 4K displays for Swift OLED lineup
A ASUS ROG announced this Wednesday (1) the new gamer monitors PG42UQ It is PG48UQ to the line Swift OLED. One of the main features of the products is the presence of OLED technology, with sizes ranging from 42 to 48 inches. Likewise, the products can achieve refresh rates of up to 138 Hz when overclocked.

All models feature 4K resolution and they support G-SYNC. To deal with possible high temperatures, the devices even come with heatsinks and can decrease up to 8% not only to maintain performance, but also to avoid burn-in on the screen.

Cooling occurs silently, as it has no internal fans. Therefore, those who are bothered by noises during the game will not see problems in this regard with the monitors. Furthermore, ASUS ROG claims that they are equipped with an anti-reflective coating.

Regarding connectivity, the devices come with DisplayPort 1.4 ports, HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbps bandwidth and another two HDMI 2.0 ports. Likewise, they arrive with 10 watt SOUND BY Harman Kardon front speakers and a 15 watt woofer.


The new 4K monitors from ASUS Rog are available and can be purchased in Europe for prices that exceed R$ 12,000.

Nfortec presents its new Nervia series ATX Tower

More from ASUS: See more about the Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair recently launched in Europe, as well as the battery test done on the ROG Phone 6.

