ASUS ROG Ally has official price and specifications revealed

At the end of April, ASUS revealed the first details of the ROG Ally, its new portable console that promises to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck, mainly because it also serves as a portable PC with Windows 11. This week, the company held the console’s launch event, finally revealing its official prices, as well as more details of its performance.

Featuring 3 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for buyers, ASUS ROG Ally promises to innovate the portable console market by offering games in 1080p FHD quality centered on a single platform. Bringing access to stores like Xbox, Epic Games, Steam, and Battle.net, ROG Ally ensures that any game that can run on Windows can also be played through it, without you having to buy them again and enjoy your saves in the cloud.





During the presentation, ASUS further detailed the process of creating the perfect ergonomics for the console, as well as the use of the Xbox standard for the controls. Each button is designed to withstand over 10 million touches, as well as the joysticks, which support over 2 million rotations, which is impressive.





ROG Ally features an all-new processor from AMD. Built on Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3 graphics, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip rivals the performance of traditional consoles, boasting 8 cores, 16 threads and 8.6 teraflops of graphics power. Video tour: This is what Gamescom 2022 looks like AMD Ryzen Z1 variant with 6 cores and 12 threads will be available at the end of the third quarter of 2023both with full support for AMD's enhancement technologies — AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Super Resolution — to deliver outstanding performance in AAA and indie titles.





Versatile performance at the right price To play alone: ROG Ally takes handheld gaming to new heights. With a Full HD screen and hardware capable of reaching 60 FPS in many recent titles, the console offers a mobile experience that will satisfy gamers of all types. Compared to the 720p resolution of its competitors, ROG Ally offers greater image and motion clarity, thanks to its Full HD (1080p) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium technology.





To play together: Utilizing the ROG Gaming Charger Dock, gamers can connect Ally to a TV and charge the console at the same time, allowing for competition with extra joysticks. ROG Ally can host multiplayer games like NBA 2K23, Moving Out, and Street Fighter V with ease.





To play competitively: When paired with an external XG Mobile GPU, such as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, ROG Ally becomes a real powerhouse. Play AAA titles in 4K quality with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3, or beat the competition in high frame rate esports games with a mouse and keyboard.





Prices and availability

