ASUS ROG Ally: handheld console meets scratch and fire endurance test; see the video

ASUS launched the ROG Ally as its first entry into the handheld gaming console market. The model stands out for using a latest generation AMD processor and running Windows 11, but in addition to its internal construction, the device has proven to be as resistant as its “cousin” gamer, the ROG Phone 7. The channel JerryRigEverything of YouTube released this Friday (30) a video that shows rigorous resistance tests with the ASUS portable console. The experiments begin with scratches on its 7-inch screen. Instead of using plastic like the Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally has a tough glass display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Zack Nelson, channel presenter, also analyzed the build quality of the ROG Ally. You Analog buttons have a rubber finish which promises more long-term resistance. The directional pad, top buttons, and the rest of the console’s body are made of plastic, so they may be more susceptible to damage. After passing the scratch tests without having its functionality compromised, Nelson exposed the device’s screen to the flame of a lighter. ROG Ally has a display with LCD technology, so the heat caused the pixels to be temporarily blacked out until the temperature returned to normal. What to do if the WhatsApp Web QR code does not work? Here we leave you the steps

Finally, the handheld console was put under a span test. Nelson applied force to the ends of the device to try to break it in half – as he did previously with the ROG Phone 6 Pro – but the ROG Ally “survived” the experiment without showing damage that would compromise its usability.

ROG Ally is dismantled by JerryRigEverything

Nelson performed a quick disassembly of the portable console after testing its endurance. ROG Ally has a relatively maintenance-friendly design, making it easy to swap out components in the event of a malfunction, especially the analog directional pads. The device is equipped with a quad cell battery with a capacity of 40 Whr that powers the hardware. This unit powers AMD’s Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme processor and dual ASUS fans, which work in conjunction with heat pipes to remove hot air from inside the console.

The ROG Ally is now available in the United States with a suggested retail price of US$ 599 (about R$ 2,869) for the version equipped with Ryzen Z1. For even more gaming performance, the device is also offered with Ryzen Z1 Extreme for $699. There is still no scheduled date for the launch of the portable console in Europe.

