Asus ROG Ally Gaming Handheld First-Look Review: Preorder, Price, Specs

The Asus ROG Ally is a brand-new handheld gaming system that’s set to hit Best Buy on June 13. The sleek portable console is poised to compete with other portable systems like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. But compared to its competitors, the ROG Ally isn’t just a handheld gaming console: It’s an entire Windows 11 PC shoved into a portable frame. You can play games as well as browse the web, download files, and run nearly any program that you’d be able to run on a normal computer.

On top of all that, the ROG Ally boasts more powerful hardware than even the Steam Deck. It’s got a better CPU and GPU — both from AMD — and its screen has double the refresh rate of the Deck’s. Asus plans on releasing two different versions: One with an AMD Z1 Extreme CPU that costs $700, and another with a weaker AMD Z1 chip for $600.

In theory, this makes the ROG Ally a supremely convenient and versatile device. But in reality, trying to play games on the console during my time with it ahead of launch has been a miserably frustrating experience so far. I can only hope that Asus takes time to fix the ROG Ally’s many flaws before it launches in June.

The ROG Ally’s controls don’t work well with the majority of games

William Antonelli/Insider





I tested over two dozen different games on the ROG Ally, coming from platforms like Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and even Itch.io. And of all the games I tried, only four worked right away without any issues.

Nearly every game I played refused to recognize the ROG Ally’s built-in controls. I’d open a game and sit at the title screen, desperately mashing every button, and wouldn’t get any response. The few Steam games that did react treated the buttons like they were random keys on a QWERTY keyboard, even after changing the bindings. Some games would react to touchscreen controls, and some wouldn’t. This was the case no matter whether I was playing on “Desktop,” “Gamepad,” or “Auto” control mode.

Some first-person shooters, like Left 4 Dead 2 and Valorant, let me look around and shoot — but I had no way of moving my character. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered let me run around, jump, and punch — but I couldn’t shoot or swing on webs.

These issues destroy any scrap of convenience that the ROG Ally might have. On a Nintendo Switch, I can boot any game and know that my controls will work. Same goes for any “Verified” game on a Steam Deck. But on the ROG Ally, whether or not the game works is a complete coin flip.

The built-in Armoury Crate app does give you ways to manually assign actions to every button on the system. But even this process is overcomplicated and confusing.

The controls themselves aren’t built well, either. The right bumper button — both on my personal review model and the model I tested at an Asus event last month — makes a horribly annoying squeaking noise. And the face buttons have a habit of getting stuck and not registering inputs unless you mash hard.

The best way to play games on the ROG Ally is to use a USB-C hub to connect the handheld to an external mouse, keyboard, and monitor. But at that point, why not just use a regular computer or laptop?

We reached out to Asus for comment about the control issues we experienced but they didn’t respond in time for publishing. It’s possible there’s a solution or fix in the works, so we’ll update this article if we learn more.

The ROG Ally’s graphics are average but acceptable

The ROG Ally runs modern games well for a handheld but it’s not on par with a dedicated gaming PC.

Best Buy





When it comes to graphics and performance, the ROG Ally is… fine. Most games, including intensive titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Forza Horizon 5, stay above 30 FPS at nearly all times. The frame rate certainly isn’t stable, but it never lags down to slideshow speed.

But simpler games like Left 4 Dead, Valorant, and Inscryption run incredibly well. And since most PC games give you options to change their graphics, you’ve got loads of ways to squeeze better performance out of your favorite titles. It’ll just take some tinkering, like the kind you’d expect to do on a normal computer. To aid this, there’s a built-in “Real-time monitor” feature that will track the device’s FPS and temperature as you play.

If you’re expecting the ROG Ally to perform as well as a dedicated gaming PC, you’re going to be disappointed. And it’s not going to be the best way to play beautiful, cinematic titles like God of War. But for a handheld console, it’s enough.

The battery life is about what you’d expect from a small gaming laptop. At max brightness, you’ll get about two-to-three hours of gaming time before the system dies. It’ll last about an hour longer if you set the system to “Silent” mode. And since it’s running Windows, the system comes with a few different battery saving modes.

The ROG Ally is a mediocre way to use Windows 11

Asus has built the ROG Ally to run Windows 11.

William Antonelli/Insider





Unlike the Switch or Steam Deck, the ROG Ally doesn’t run on a custom operating system. Instead, it uses a standard copy of Windows 11 Home.

This gives you access to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and more — a nigh-endless amount of games to choose from. It also natively supports most Windows apps like Google Chrome, Discord, and even the Microsoft Office suite.

But navigating through Windows with a joystick for a mouse and the right shoulder buttons is awkward. And the touchscreen, while responsive, is too small to do anything with precision.

It’s at least fast, and comes with a decent 512GB of solid state storage (475GB usable). But it’s not a great PC.

Asus ROG Ally: Specs

Insider’s takeaway

The ROG Ally is in need of some serious updates.

ASUS





The ROG Ally looks great, and it’s always exciting to see a new, unique handheld that can play your favorite games. But right now, the handheld is clearly inferior to the Steam Deck. It’s a gaming console that can’t play games well — I don’t think I can come down harder on it than that.

I have faith that the control issues can improve with time and firmware updates. Here’s hoping, because otherwise the ROG Ally won’t last long.

The Asus ROG Ally (with an AMD Z1 Extreme CPU) is now available to preorder at Best Buy, and it’s set to officially launch on June 13. It costs $700, and comes bundled with three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

A less powerful version of the ROG Ally, which comes with an AMD Z1 CPU, is set to release at some point in Q3. It’ll cost $600.