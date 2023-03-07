ASUS promises innovation at new launch event that will partner with Intel

A ASUS announced this Monday (6) that it will hold a virtual event. Named “i9 with ASUS“, the idea is to present innovations, but the company did not reveal many details about what it will show. The transmission will be made through the manufacturer’s social networks. This novelty also received its own page, named Inove com ASUS, which will also be in charge of making the transmission. Likewise, ASUS ROG will display the event that will take place on the day March, 9Starting at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time).

For now, the website referring to the launch event of the partnership between ASUS and Intel does not have many elements. In this sense, there is only a countdown and below are buttons to save to Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and Google Calendar to receive a notification when the transmission starts. There is also the option to register with the fields referring to the e-mail, user name and your phone number (this being optional). According to ASUS, the new product "awakens the maximum creative potential and offers high performance, becoming the ally in the hectic work routine, which requires mobility, and in the leisure moments of Europeian users".




