Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16, a great laptop for creators, ideal for those who use Adobe

By: Brian Adam

I’ve been testing a real monster for creators for a few weeks, a laptop with a lot of excellent features for those who need to create, be it video or images, without having to worry about CPU, GPU or RAM.

I’m talking about Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16, a notebook with an OLED panel with excellent calibration and a sober and elegant design. It has the new A3000 professional graphics, and comes with its own ProArt mouse and mouse pad.

The recommended sale price is €2,639, at this link, here I tell you about it on video so that you can analyze for yourself the relationship between quality and price:

We are talking about an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and an Nvidia RTX A3000 graphics card with which I have done some interesting tests. The screen is 16 inches 4K OLED, fantastic, with a brightness that can reach 550 nits, contrast of 1M: 1, 1,070 million colors and response time of 0.2 ms.

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16

The sides in the video show 1 Thunderbolt 4 port (DP / PD), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2, a TRRS 3.5 mm jack (with headphones and microphone), an HDMI 2.1, a RJ-45 for the Internet cable and a high-speed SD Express 7.0 card reader. Above the screen we have the webcam with the cap, an HD webcam (720p).

The biggest cyberattacks in the history of video games

It’s not a very “portable” laptop, measuring 362 x 264mm, but it’s 21.4mm thick and weighs 2.4kg, so it’s more intended as a workstation than a laptop we bring to a chat to discuss. note things.

The illuminated keyboard… yes, I already said it in the video, but it makes you fall in love.

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16

The Asus Dial wheel is perfect for those who use a lot of design programs, although it can also be used to control the volume or brightness of the screen. Using it with Adobe programs, you can see how it is possible from adjusting the size of the brush to managing the layers, as seen in the video. The bad thing is when you get used to the wheel and change laptops, because muscle memory is hell. They make it clear that it is designed to take 100% advantage of Adobe products.

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16

About the sound: it has two speakers signed by Harman/Kardon, but they are not comparable with a good gaming laptop, there is not much power.

NVIDIA RTX A3000

And we get to the heart of the matter, because this laptop has a tremendous screen, yes, and a processor that is breathtaking, yes, but without the NVIDIA RTX A3000 it would not be the same.

We are talking about a professional graphics card for mobile workstations based on the GA104 Ampere chip. It offers 4096 CUDA cores and is based on the larger GA104 chip. The GA104 chip is manufactured by Samsung in 8nm.

This is an example of how it speeds up video compared to CPU-only work

And here’s how to optimize images in Lightroom:

As you can see, while the CPU optimizes one image, with the GPU it has already optimized 14.

It’s not the best graphics card on the market, but it’s perfect for Adobe’s 2022 software.

