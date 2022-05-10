ASUS presents the Zenbook S 13 with OLED screens and portable and convertible formats

The new ultralight Zenbook S 13 are one of the featured models in the important catalog renewal presented a few hours ago by ASUS. These ultralights bet on OLED screens, portable and convertible formats, processing options with AMD and Intel hardware and the usual build quality of a series that we have been able to enjoy in various reviews.

ASUS ZenBook S13

The portable model mounts a 13.3-inch OLED display with native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels that mounts. You can equip a touch panel with 550 nits of brightness and a non-touch panel that reaches a brightness of 600 nits. With minimal bezel size and a 16:10 aspect ratio, it boasts a response time of just 0.2ms and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

ASUS relies on AMD mobile Ryzen processors for its internal hardware, with the option to equip a Ryzen 7-6800U or Ryzen 5-6600U. They are accompanied by 8 or 16 Gbytes of LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB or 1 Tbyte PCIe Gen4 solid state drives for internal storage.

The Zenbook S 13 are built on a aluminum and magnesium chassis extraordinarily thin (14.99 mm) and light, only 1 kg. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Buetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a webcam up to 1080p and a 67 Wh battery.

The audio section is powered by Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Its keyboard is backlit with a 1.4mm key size and it can mount an Asus NumberPad, which allows you to use the trackpad as a numeric keypad. It pre-installs Windows 11 Pro and will be available in four color finishes. We do not know availability or price, but as you will see in the images this ultralight looks great.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip

The convertible version of the series retains much of the notebook’s specifications. It uses the same OLED panel, a multi-touch with 13.3 inches diagonally. Its maximum brightness is 550 nits of brightness and its aspect ratio is 16:10. Its response time is 0.2 ms, it supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and it is compatible with light pens.

As a good convertible, it has a hinge that allows the screen to be turned up to 360 degrees and thus allow several uses in addition to the typical one of a laptop, tablet or tent for presentations.

Its hardware base is different. ASUS bets here on twelfth generation processors Intel’s Alder Lake, with options to install the Core i7-1260p or the Core i5-1240P. It has 8 or 16 Gbytes of LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB or 1 Tbyte PCIe Gen4 solid state drives for internal storage.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Buetooth 5.2, this convertible adds over the AMD model three Thunderbolt 4.0 ports. Its webcam has a resolution of 1080p and an infrared sensor for security tasks with Windows Hello. Its 67 Wh battery.

It is also built with an aluminum and magnesium chassis for a weight of 1.1 kg, a record for a convertible of this size of screen and also certified with MIL-STD 810H. It pre-installs Windows 11 Home and as the portable model it will be a benchmark in convertibles.