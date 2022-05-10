ASUS presents its Vivobook laptops with 14-inch OLED screens

After presenting the 13-inch Zenbook, ASUS has proceeded to do the same with the VivoBook with 14-inch OLED screens. Once again, we find laptops that can have Intel or AMD as a processor, capable of performing a large number of tasks and with the traditional build quality that has characterized the brand.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7401)

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7401) is a computer that equips a screen of 14.5 incheswhich uses technology OLED NanoEdgeworks at a native resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixelsan aspect ratio of 16:10, a frequency of 120Hz, a brightness that reaches 600 nits and that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It is important to note that it is not touch.

Internally we find ourselves before a well-equipped laptop by allowing us to choose between an Intel Core i7-12700H and an Intel Core i9-12900H as a processor, incorporate a graphic NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti for notebooks that accompanies the integrated Intel Xe processor, in addition to supporting 16 or 32 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB for data storage via NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

As connections, the laptop has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port (rectangular), two USB 2.0 Type-A, a port Thunderbolt 4 with support for display output and power delivery, an HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, a Micro SD card reader and Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax dual-band with Bluetooth 5.2.

The battery is lithium, 3 cells and 70WHrs. The dimensions of the equipment are 32.28 x 22.99 x 1.79 centimeters and its approximate weight is 1.68 kilograms. As operating systems it is possible to find it without it, with Windows 11 Pro or Windows 11 Home.

ASUS Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

And here’s another laptop from the brand with a screen of 14.5 inches without touch capabilities and running at a native resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixelsan aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of 120Hz and covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, although in this case reaching a brightness of 550 nits.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) is well-appointed inside by letting you choose between an Intel Core i5-12500H and an Intel Core i7-12700H as a processor, incorporate integrated Intel Xe graphics, in addition to offering configurations with 8, 12, or 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB for data storage in the form of NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

At the level of connections, the laptop includes a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A, two ports Thunderbolt 4 with support for display out and power delivery, one HDMI 2.0a, one 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack and Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.0 or Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.2.

The battery is lithium, 3 cells and 70WHrs. The dimensions of the equipment are 32.23 x 23.09 x 1.79 centimeters and its approximate weight is 1.63 kilograms. As an operating system, it preinstalls Windows 11 Home.

ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED (M5402)

As if Intel equipment were not enough, here we have a model with an AMD Ryzen processor, more specifically a Ryzen 7 6800H or an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX along with the powerful integrated Radeon 680M graphics, which is capable of running next-generation games with a decent experience and is used by the ASUS VivoBook S 14X OLED (M5402).

And since we are with graphics, what less to talk about the screen. Once again, we find a size of 14.5 inches and without touch capabilities, a native resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixelsan aspect ratio of 16:10, a frequency of 120Hz100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and a maximum brightness of 550 nits.

In terms of memory, at the RAM level we find 8 and 16 gigabyte DDR5 configurations and as data storage it is possible to choose between 512GB or 1TB through NVMe SSD by PCIe 4.0 with M.2 form factor.

For connections we find a USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (reversible) with display output support and power delivery, a micro HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, plus Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.0 or Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.2.

The battery is lithium, 3 cells and 70WHrs. The dimensions of the equipment are 32.23 x 23.09 x 1.79 ~ 1.84 centimeters and its approximate weight is 1.63 kilograms. As an operating system, it preinstalls Windows 11 Home.

ASUS VivoBook S 14 OLED (K3402)

And finally we have the ASUS VivoBook S 14 OLED (K3402), whose screen is 14 inches and runs at a native resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. On this front there are a number of options that can include features such as anti-glare, up to 70% blue light damage reduction and/or 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

At the processor level Available options are Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel Core i5-12500H with their respective integrated Xe graphics. Regarding memory, for RAM it is possible to buy the laptop with 8, 12 or 16 gigabytes of DDR4while for data storage the possibilities are 512GB of NVMe SSD for PCIe 3.0, 512GB of NVMe SSD for PCIe 4.0 and 1TB of NVMe SSD for PCIe 4.0, in all cases in M.2 form factor.

As connections, the laptop includes a USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two ports Thunderbolt 4 with support for display output and power delivery, an HDMI 2.0b, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, plus Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.0 or Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax with Bluetooth 5.2.

The battery is lithium, 3 cells and 70WHrs. The dimensions of the equipment are 31.64 x 22.45 x 1.89 centimeters and its approximate weight is 1.5 kilograms. As an operating system, it preinstalls Windows 11 Home.

ASUS has come ready to give everything in the laptop market with these VivoBooks with 14-inch screens, which continue the company’s good work within the segment.