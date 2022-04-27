Asus portable monitor with 32:9 format

There are taller monitors, longer ones, thinner ones, but none is like the new Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV, a 14-inch monitor shaped like a chocolate bar.

It has a 32:9 aspect ratio, with a modern visual style, similar to that of the new Asus Zenbook Pro Duo laptops, and wants users to use it as a secondary support screen, something that we have already seen in laptops recently, with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX551.

In fact, if you think about it, it would be like having the magic of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX551 on any computer, with an extra screen to put widgets and extra windows in the video editors.

The ProArt Display has a resolution of 1920×500 pixels, on an IPS touch panel (it wouldn’t make much sense if it wasn’t touch). It offers the possibility of moving the controls on the screen, and has a mechanical support to install the other monitor, the one we use on a daily basis.

They have not yet offered details on the specifications, but we do see that it has two USB-C ports and one HDMI, as well as a scroll wheel so that we can adjust variables in certain programs (I have used it with Photoshop and now a lot of work, the TRUE).

The screen supports the Microsoft Pen protocol, so if you have such pens, you can use it on the new ASUS screen.

No prices or dates at the moment, but some images that really attract attention. I can already imagine a future with monitors in the form of modules, adapting to the unique style of each user… I like it.