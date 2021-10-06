ASUS motherboards for Intel Alder Lake CPUs unveiled

A list of ASUS motherboards for the new generation of Intel processors has been published by a Canadian retailer, which allows us to get closer to the offer that will be marketed by the world’s largest manufacturer of this component.

Intel’s new processors are on the way. The company is expected to announce launch at a technology event to be held later this month and availability for November 4. The first models will be those of the series Alder Lake-S destined for desktop computers.

As you know, this platform will mark changes at all levels in terms of designs and production of Intel’s central processing units, but it will not be compatible with the current ones and the consumer who wants to use these CPUs will need to purchase a new board with LGA 1700 socket designed specifically for these Alder Lake and 600 series chipsets like the ones we see on new ASUS motherboards.

Intel has promised to keep socket + chipset for three generations of processors which would allow profitable spending. In addition, as a transition and in anticipation that the problems in semiconductor production continue, if it will be possible to take advantage of the current DDR4 RAM memories because Intel will support them together with the new DDR5. In the same way we can connect graphics cards or SSDs under PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 interfaces.

ASUS motherboards for Alder Lake

The Canadian retailer has listed nine different models of the top-of-the-range chipset (Z690) to cover different budgets. We see models from the TUF, ROG and Prime series, although we assume that ASUS will market others from the Apex or Extreme series.

The prices of the models in the image are in Canadian currency, but we leave them converted to US dollars:

ROG Maximus Z690 HERO: ($ 625)

ROG STRIX Z690-F Gaming WiFi: ($ 405)

ROG STRIX Z690-A Gaming WiFi D: (354 USD)

TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFI D4: (294 USD)

PRIME Z690-A: (303 USD)

PRIME Z690-P WiFi: (253 USD)

PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4: (243 USD)

PRIME Z690-P: (233 USD)

PRIME Z690-P D4: ($ 222)

Contrary to what usually happens in previous listings from retailers, it should be noted that the prices we see are lower to the current Z590 series at launch. If the ASUS officials follow that line, they will be quite content and will help in the purchase of the CPU. That PRIME Z690-P WiFi for $ 253 is remarkable in value / price.

We will tell you because manufacturers should not take too long in official announcements. Remember also that there will be other chipsets such as H610 that we will see in entry-level laptops or PCs. There will also be differences in formats, from large ATX to smaller ITX for mini-PCs, and variants according to connectivity.

We promise you a great analysis of Alder Lake-S under an ASUS board precisely and the collaboration of other of our sponsors because the truth is that we are having a hard time finding DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 components.