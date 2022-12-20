ASUS may announce ROG gaming notebook with 18-inch screen at CES 2023; see the video

ASUS is preparing to launch a gaming notebook with an 18-inch screen that will be presented at CES 2023. As speculated, the model will belong to the ROG family and will possibly boast the latest generation hardware that is expected to be introduced in early 2023, including processors 13th generation Core of the “HX” series. In a brief 30-second video posted on Weibo, the Taiwanese manufacturer highlights the immersion offered by the notebook’s screen with extremely thin edges. As usual, the model has several details illuminated with RGB colors. Check it out below:







At the end of the material, you can find the famous slogan “For those who dare” accompanied by the words “Maxed out”. - Advertisement - This is a common spelling of the ROG brand, which lavishes its catchphrase before a cryptic product description. The video reiterates that the notebook will be announced on January 3 at 15:00 (Brasilia time). According to rumors, the gamer model will be equipped with a 13th generation Core of the “HX” series, characterized by the highest performance processors for notebooks with a TDP of 55W, guaranteeing much more breath to play without gagging.

There are those who say that this will be one of the first devices with the new generation of graphics cards for notebooks from NVIDIA. It is speculated that the GeForce RTX 40 “Ada Lovelace” family will have components for laptops with launches at CES 2023. ASUS has not confirmed the launch of its new laptop at CES 2023, but it is possible that this alleged model will serve as a response to the upcoming Alienware announcement, which should introduce an 18-inch gaming notebook soon.

