ASUS launches Vivobook Pro 15 in Brazil with Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 3050

On Thursday night (9), ASUS presented its new ultra-thin and powerful notebook in Europe. The Vivobook Pro 15 K6502HC arrives in the country with a focus on being an “ideal combination” between performance and mobility. The laptop was made official in the national market at an online event held by the company in the country. TechSmart followed the news and tells the details below. “ASUS understands the importance of having a thin and light notebook that offers mobility, but also delivers great performance. That’s why we brought the Vivobook Pro 15 to Europe, ideal for awakening the creative potential in a hectic work routine and for those looking for uninterrupted leisure and fun, in a single product.” Realme X7 Pro Ultra: ultra-fast charging, liquid cooling and an AMOLED to devour games Daniel Kawano Product manager

design and screen

The Vivobook Pro 15 stands out for being an ultrathin one with a weight of 1.8 kg and a thickness of 19.9 mm. It comes with a metal cover and embossed "ASUS Vivobook" logo. The model still has a hinge that reaches up to 180 degrees of inclination. The notebook's keyboard contains a striped Enter key, to give it a unique detail. The surface has ASUS Antibacterial Protection, a scientifically tested treatment that uses silver ions to inhibit the growth of bacteria by more than 99%, with protection for three years. The laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. ASUS promises to maintain image quality at any angle. It even covers 100% of the sRGB standard and is Pantone certified, so it doesn't disappoint in color. The refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, in order to give greater fluidity when watching movies and series and playing the most advanced titles available at the moment.

internal settings

In the main technical specifications, the new Vivobook Pro 15 comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, accompanied by the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 video card, which allows you to run games compatible with Ray Tracing technology. Internal configurations also include 16 GB of RAM memory and up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD storage. Its battery has a capacity of 50 Wh and allows a fast charge of 50% in 30 minutes. In terms of connectivity, in addition to supporting Wi-Fi 6E, two USB-C ports stand out – one Thunderbolt 4 and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 –, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output and a 3-bit audio jack. .5 mm, an RJ-45 input and an SD card reader. To top it off, there is Windows 11 as the operating system.

price and availability

