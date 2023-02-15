5G News
ASUS launches TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A monitor with 31.5-inch screen and up to 160 Hz

ASUS launches TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A monitor with 31.5-inch screen and up to 160 Hz

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
ASUS launches TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A monitor with 31.5-inch screen and up to 160 Hz
ASUS launched this Tuesday, the 14th, the TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A monitor with a focus on the gamer public, featuring a huge 31.5-inch screen at the front and 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with a refresh rate of 144 Hz that can reach the frequency of 160Hz overclocked technology support Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) and 1ms delay.

The display also has HDR mode (High Dynamic Range) with DisplayHDR 400 compliance enhancing the quality of light and dark areas. There is also FreeSync Premium that offers an almost perfect gaming experience by enabling VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which can be found natively in the settings.

Connectivity provides two HDMI 2.1 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 DSC and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A hubs. The sound reproduction is in charge of the double set of speakers that have an output with a power of 2W. The dimensions of the product are (W x H x D) 716 x 496 x 214 mm with the support and without the possibility of height adjustment.

Although it has published the product on its website, for now there is still no information on price and availability of the new monitor from the Taiwanese brand. However, in the virtual store there is an indication that when buying the new TUF Gaming VG32UQA1A user will have free access to 3 months of Adobe Creative Cloud.

See images of the equipment below:

Interested in this new monitor recently launched by ASUS? Tell us, comment!

