ASUS launches new gamer phone ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in Brazil; see the price

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has just launched the most robust version of its new generation of gaming smartphones on the Europeian market, exclusively on the brand’s virtual store. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate lands in the country bringing reinforced construction, modern design and lots of technology under the back cover. Like the other versions, the flagship model also sports a powerful 6.78-inch AMOLED screen on its front with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch response rate, while on the back it displays a triple configuration of cameras having the primary sensor Sony IMX766 50 MP resolution, followed by 13 MP and 5 MP.

Moving on to the internal hardware, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with 4 nm lithography — working together with the Mali-G710 MC10 graphics card (GPU) and having 16 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5x) available for background processes. - Advertisement - This platform scored 1,133,998 points in performance tests carried out on the AnTuTu benchmark platform in September 2022, surpassing its other two “brothers” ROG Phone 6 Pro and Phone 6, which occupy the second and third position, respectively, in the global ranking.

Having gamers as a target audience, the manufacturer adopted an intelligent thermoelectric cooling system to prevent the device from overheating during gameplay. This mechanism is capable of reducing the temperature of the back cover of the cell phone by up to 20 degrees, according to ASUS. As standard in the ROG Phone 6 line, this model has two USB-C inputs and a headphone jack, in addition to a 65W charger, USB-C cable, protective cover and the AeroActive Cooler 6. price and availability The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, with 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM, is already available at ASUS Official Store for BRL 11,999.00. During the launch period, the ROG Phone 6D can be purchased at a special discount.

Datasheet

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus Platform

16 GB of RAM

512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

three rear cameras Main sensor with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide sensor with 13 MP sensor Macro sensor with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 port and IPX4

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 12 running under the ROG UI

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Weight: 247g

*Cover image: ROG Phone 6.