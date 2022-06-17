ASUS Introduces ZenScreen MQ16AH Portable Monitor

ASUS has expanded its portfolio of portable monitors with the ZenScreen MQ16AH. It is a model that, unlike others marketed by the company with an IPS screen, increases the level with a OLED panel of higher benefits.

Portable monitors are a good way to increase productivity when working at the desk with mobile computers, due to their ability to expand viewing capacity and multitasking, improving comfort of use in the process. And it is that, bringing together the best of both worlds (mobile and desktop) And if you don’t have a typical desktop computer and just use a laptop or convertible for everything, connecting to a monitor or multi-monitor system is a great option.

The ZenScreen MQ16AH is a model of 15.6 inches diagonal with native FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. As we said, its OLED panel is the biggest novelty with a Delta E refresh rate is 60 Hz and its response time is 1 ms (GTG).

It has mini-HDMI inputs (ASUS provides wiring to also connect it to a standard HDMI) and USB-C. If you use the HDMI, it must be connected to a power supply (also included), while if you use USB-C (with DP pass-through) a single cable can be used for both power and data.

The ASUS ZenScreen MQ16AH has dimensions of 358.7mm x 226.15mm x 8.95mm, weighs 650 grams and it has a support for uses in various degrees of inclination. No prices have been provided. To give you an idea, the current ZenScreen MB16ACV with IPS panel is priced at 286 euros. The new model will be somewhat more expensive due to its OLED panel, but not too much, with its same usefulness and better features.