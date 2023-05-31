ASUS introduces the best gaming monitor: 49-inch curved QD-OLED panel and more

is one of the great references in the scene. And now they just announced their new ROG family monitor. An OLED team with an impressive refresh rate and 49 inches diagonal to hallucinate with the best gaming experience.

We talk about ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor PG49WDCDa team with an unpronounceable name and features that praise it as one of the best options on the market, and the great rival of the acclaimed Samsung Odyssey G9 thanks to its panel.

A gaming monitor designed to offer the best user experience and that boasts an appearance and features to match the most demanding users.

This is the new ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD gaming monitor

To begin with, we are dealing with a monitor that offers a 49 curved curved panel and that offers a resolution of 5,120 x 1440 pixels. And be careful with the panel technology because ASUS has opted for a Samsung QD-OLED panel to provide the best experience.

Large US banks create rival Apple Pay Wallet and more. enlarge photo

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD gaming monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratiowhich makes it ideal for shooters or MOBA-type games due to its particular elongated screen.

In addition, it boasts a frequency of 144 Hz native refresh rate, an ultra-fast 0.03ms GtG (gray-to-gray) response time, plus Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integration. This ensures the best gaming experience.

Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are technologies designed to enhance the gaming experience on computer screens by synchronizing the screen refresh rate with the frame rate generated by the graphics card. This helps to reduce image tearing and stuttering issues, providing a smoother, uninterrupted gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is a variant of FreeSync that adds additional features to offer an even better gaming experience. To be certified FreeSync Premium Pro, a display must meet certain additional requirements, such as having a wider refresh rate range, support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), low response times, and the ability to display a wide color gamut. . These enhanced features enable more detailed image reproduction, more vibrant colors, and overall high-quality viewing performance.

And beware, what ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD boasts up to 1000 nits of brightnessa detail to take into account and that makes the difference with OLED gaming monitors, since their brightness peaks are notably higher.

At the connectivity level, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD meets the mark by offering DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports so you don’t lack options. At the moment we do not have a price or release date, but being such a complete gaming monitor, it will surely be around 1,299 euros when it arrives in Spain.

>