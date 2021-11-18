ASUS introduces new Vivobook Pro laptops with OLED display

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14/15 are two new notebooks that the Taiwanese brand has presented to meet the work and entertainment needs of the «new generation of young creators«.

The new Vivobook Pro 14/15 stand out for a component that is gradually being incorporated into the laptop market, OLED screens that raise the level compared to typical LCDs. Laptops offer diagonals of 14 and 15.6 inches respectively, a native resolution of 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) and a maximum brightness of 600 nits with support for HDR.

The panels are PANTONE validated to improve color accuracy, support 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and are certified by TÜV Rheinland to reduce harmful blue light emissions.

For your hardware base you can choose between processors Intel Core H-Series or AMD Ryzen 5000 Eleventh generation series. They can equip up to 16 Gbytes of DDR4 memory and for storage an NVMe SSD of up to 1 Tbyte. To enhance the graphics section, a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is offered, which can work with drivers for leisure tasks or with Studio controllers for creation uses.

Support the latest Wi-Fi 6 (and Bluetooth 5) connectivity standard with the function SmartConnect from ASUS that automatically selects the best Wi-Fi access point for maximum signal performance. CThey have the usual ports, USB Type-C, microSD card reader and HDMI output, and to ensure logins, it has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button that works connected with Windows Hello.

To facilitate data entry, the 14-inch models are available with the NumberPad 2.0 as an option. It is an LED-illuminated dual-function touchpad that replaces the trackpad. It has an audio system tuned by Harman Kardon, a webcam with a physical shutter to increase privacy and buttons on the keyboard with which you can mute the microphone and disable the camera itself. They work with a high capacity battery of 63 Wh, which should give it a good autonomy.

These ASUS Vivobook Pro 14/15 look excellent, a mid-range series, but in these “Pro” models they stand out for the OLED screens and the focus on beginning creators, for work and leisure. Its price of $ 919 is adequate for what they offer and current costs in semiconductors.