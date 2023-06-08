ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG MATRIX circuitry dissected by overclocker

Overclocker and hardware enthusiast Der8auer dissects the ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG MATRIX, the company’s newly unveiled GPU. The model’s PCB circuit design is similar to that of the RTX 4090 ROG STRIX, but features some distinct components.
The Matrix version now comes with new temperature sensors to determine temperatures in detail. This is beneficial as you can decide whether you correctly applied the new thermal pads by looking at the temperatures of each part after covering the memory module components with them.
As you can see in Der8auer’s video, ASUS even changed the power stages, replacing Onsemi stages with MPS stages. There is no difference in power rating as they are both rated at 70A, and it has installed new inductors, significantly reducing “coil whine” noise.
Furthermore, when adjusting the graphics card inside Boost Master made it reach over 3.7 GHz with some voltage and power tweaks, with a limit of 3780 MHz. As this is an early sample of the model, it’s to be expected that the final units that will hit retail will reach higher clock speeds—we might see LN2 hardcore overclockers getting closer to 4GHz.
ASUS has stated that the GeForce RTX 4090 ROG MATRIX will have the highest GPU boost speed out of all available RTX 4090s, so we can expect something close to or above the 3.0GHz range. New liquid cooling system and closed loop design works from 360mm AIO.
The expectation is that the GPU will arrive for more than US$ 2,000 (about R$ 10 thousand) and in limited quantity.