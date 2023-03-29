ASUS ExpertBook B1, the new high mobility and performance laptops

ASUS has announced its new range of ExpertBook B1 notebooks, designed to offer high mobility, security, performance and durability. These laptops are ideal for small businesses, educational institutions, and students who need to work and study in multiple locations, whether at the office, at home, in class, or while traveling.

enhanced mobility



The ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 models have compact, versatile designs that are easy to carry and store in a backpack or case. They are perfect for users who need to work and study in different environments, both inside and outside the classroom or office. Plus, they feature large, bright displays, with 14-inch and 15.6-inch NanoEdge displays and wide 178° viewing angles. The hinge allows the display to open a full 180°, making it easy to share content with others or collaborate on projects.

advanced performance

- Advertisement -

ExpertBook B1s equip users with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, up to 48GB of memory, and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage. This enables demanding tasks to be accomplished and ensures fast operation for both workers and students. They feature WiFi 6E technology, which ensures fast and stable wireless connections, and a wide variety of traditional I/O ports to ensure compatibility with a wide variety of peripheral devices.

Security

ExpertBook B1s are designed to address the diverse security needs of the worlds of work and education. They offer enterprise-class login features, such as facial recognition login and optional fingerprint sensor, to keep work files and critical business data secure and confidential. They feature a physical webcam shield that offers instant privacy and an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 to ensure that attackers do not penetrate a user’s private life or business data.

Durability

ExpertBook B1s are built to withstand everyday bumps and scratches, meeting the US MIL-STD 810H standard for military durability. They are the ideal companion for professionals on the go and students. In addition, ASUS has made a commitment to sustainability in the manufacturing of these laptops, maximizing the use of environmentally friendly materials and offering recycling options.