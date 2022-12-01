Asus confirms launch of ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition in Brazil; see the price

A few days ago, Asus confirmed the launch of a custom edition of the ROG Phone 6 themed around Diablo Immortal, the latest game in the acclaimed Blizzard franchise that has been making waves due to its monetization system. Obviously, fans of the franchise went crazy with the revelation and many were eager to find out if the device would also be officially launched in Europe. This week, the companies confirmed that the limited edition cell phone will be launched here and have already revealed its price.

With its unique design based on the game and an array of themed accessories, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition is a must-have for fans of the Diablo universe. The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features details that echo the lengthy in-game combat mission with a horde of demons and monsters that are a veritable nightmare. The gamer smartphone has a special finish with a flame effect that varies according to lighting and changing viewing angles. The Aura RGB system, located on the back of the device, was customized and features the logo of the mobile version of the game. Finally, users will have access to the exclusive Diablo Immortal theme pack, allowing them to customize their ROG Phone 6 with their unique live wallpapers,

icons, animations, sound effects and more





Fans will still be able to connect with exclusive themed accessories based on legendary items found in the game, such as the Shield Blessing Aero Case (Diablo Immortal Themed Aero Case) and a Map of Sanctuary (game-themed map), both with marks hidden in ink invisible that can be revealed using Fahir’s Light. There is also the uniquely molded Immortality Ejector Pin that represents the branding of the game.

Internally, the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is identical to the standard ROG Phone 6 and packs a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 ROM storage, a 6.78” 165Hz AMOLED display and cooling system, GameCool 6. Those who purchase the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition by 12/30/2023 will be able to redeem the following in-game digital items via this link: 6 Aspirant’s Keys

4 Reforge Stones

100 Slaughter Stones

3 Power of Gems

ROG Phone 6 comes packaged in a Worldstone-inspired box, plus a map depicting the world of

Sanctuary and displays marks hidden in invisible ink that can be revealed using Fahir’s Light. The Shield Blessing Aero Case is a protective cover with geometric relief and has a unique effect that glows when illuminated by Fahir’s Light. The inside of the protective cover is printed with a special “easter egg” in the shape of a

an image inspired by the Lord of Terror himself. Even the SIM Card Ejector has been given a special treatment, featuring the Diablo emblem. Additionally, the Immortality Ejector Pin is a must-have in this exceptionally fan-designed collection of accessories.

Availability and price The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is now available in Europe for BRL 11,999.00, but until 12/15 it can be purchased at a special price of BRL 9,899.10 in cash on the Asus website.

Technical specifications

6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling

Illuminated rear logo (RGB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Up to 512 GB of internal storage

12 MP front camera (Sony IMX663)

three rear cameras Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-SIM, P2 port and IPX4

6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 12 running under the ROG UI

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3 mm

Weight: 229 grams

