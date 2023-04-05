ASUS Chromebox 5: The technology solution for business and education

Companies and educational centers are constantly searching for advanced technologies to improve their productivity and efficiency at work. That’s why ASUS has brought to market the Chromebox 5a technological solution that offers exceptional performance and versatile connectivity to meet the needs of companies, educational and commercial centers.

ASUS Chromebox 5 features an innovative design that makes it stand out from other devices. The Chromebox 5 is the winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2023. The slim case houses a 12th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and Intel Iris® Xe graphics. The efficient thermal solution ensures device reliability and long-term durability.

- Advertisement -

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and multi-screen capability

ASUS Chromebox 5 offers extensive connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 4, DisplayPort™ 1.4, and HDMI®, enabling fast data transfers and a connection for external displays. Chromebox 5 supports up to four 4K displays for stunning visuals and efficient productivity.

15W Qi-certified wireless charger

- Advertisement -

ASUS Chromebox 5 is the first Chromebox with an optional built-in 15W Qi-certified wireless charger that allows users to charge compatible devices such as smartphones and headphones simply by placing them on the top cover. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) Qi-certified charger meets the highest quality and performance standards to ensure fast and efficient charging. The Foreign Object Detection (FOD) feature ensures safe charging and protects devices by disabling the charger when incompatible hardware is detected.

Simplified IT management and enterprise security

It offers intuitive IT management for businesses and individual users through Google Chrome Enterprise. IT admins can use the Google Admin Console to easily manage and monitor a fleet of ChromeOS devices from a single dashboard. The device features enterprise-grade security measures that protect essential business and personal data. These measures include integrated hardware, firmware, software, and physical protection.

Commitment to sustainability and Android Play

- Advertisement -



ASUS Chromebox 5 is ENERGY STAR® certified, and ChromeOS devices consume up to 46% less power than comparable competitive devices. The outer casing of the ASUS Chromebox 5 is made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and has a durable scratch-resistant textured surface. Its green packaging is sourced from responsible, FSC®-certified sources. ASUS Chromebox 5 is also compatible with Android™ apps from Google Play, allowing users to easily download and enjoy all their favorite apps.