ASUS Chromebook CR1 series features a durable, classroom-optimized design

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Updating its extensive Chromebook offering, ASUS has just announced the arrival of your new Chromebook CR1 seriessome laptops rugged and compact design convertiblesraised to offer an extended useful life perfect to offer support to educational centers.

Specifically, the company has presented the Chromebook CR1 and the Flip CR1, as two “student-focused” laptopswith ultra-durable features meant to protect laptops from everyday classroom use, like a spill-resistant keyboard and a special rubber bumper, outperforming MIL-STD-810H military grade durability rating. In addition, we can also find other expected things such as resistance to drop damage, the models also have somewhat less common features, such as a surface finish that resists scratches and fingerprints, as well as the coating with the Antibacterial Guard of the company to keep the devices hygienic.

ASUS Chromebook CR1 and Flip CR1

All this combined, of course, with the Google operating system, which has proven to be extremely useful in educational environments, popularizing this type of small Chromebooks designed specifically for students.

Thus, some key functions stand out, such as the addition of a stylus on the CR1 Series Chromebook, relegated to an optional accessory for the Flip CR1 modelwhich will perfectly combine with its convertible screen qualities allowing students to draw and write by hand, expanding educational opportunities.

So, moving on to the rest of the features of these ASUS Chromebooks, we find some important improvements for connectivity, with the presence of numerous ports USB (2x USB-C + 2x USB 3.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot), along with a connectivity section designed for classrooms, with support for Wi-Fi 6, and even 4G LTE wireless networks.

In fact, in combination with the latter, the company has ensured that both models have about 12 hours of battery life per chargealso perfect to support without problems the entire daily day in the classroom.

