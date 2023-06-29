ASUS announces Zenfone 10 as new compact top-of-the-line phone

- Advertisement -

This Thursday morning (29), ASUS made official its new top-of-the-line cell phone in the international market. The Zenfone 10 arrives to maintain the brand’s line of compact and powerful smartphones. In addition to maintaining part of the look, there was an update of the device’s hardware. TechSmart accompanied the Taiwanese manufacturer’s announcement and details the news for you below.

design and screen

- Advertisement -

In the design part, we have few changes compared to the previous generation. The Zenfone 10 comes with the same dimensions as its predecessor in height and width, while the thickness has become a little thicker and increased to 9.4 mm. Already the weight slightly increased to 172 grams. The rear cameras are still arranged at the back, but the chrome rim around the lenses now has a darker appearance, to be discreet. At the front, the selfie sensor remains in a hole-shaped notch in the upper left corner. Samsung reimburses up to 500 Euros on devices in the Galaxy range

The construction remains aluminum in the body, with a plastic rear. In addition, there is an IP68 certification here, to guarantee resistance against dust and liquids. ASUS also kept a 3.5 mm headphone jack, in addition to the presence of a stereo sound system, optimized by DIRAC.

- Advertisement -

ASUS has put a 5.9-inch screen on its new top-of-the-line smartphone – the same size as the previous year’s model – of the AMOLED type, with a Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. But now the refresh rate has gone to 144 Hz, which allows for greater fluidity in system animations and compatible games. There is also Gorilla Glass Victus protection against scratches and drops.

hardware and software

- Advertisement -

As it is a top of the line, the Zenfone 10 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, Qualcomm’s most advanced at the moment. It is accompanied by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM memory and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. In addition to 5G, the set supports Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity technologies for approximation payments. There is no slot for storage expansion. The battery already delivers a capacity of 4,300 mAh, the same as the previous generation, so as not to have so much increase in the size of the cell phone. This model supports 30W fast charging and now supports 15W wireless charging. Avatar: The Path of Water gets release date on Disney Plus Brazil

The new Taiwanese device comes out of the box with Android 13 out of the box, under the customized ZenUI interface. The manufacturer promises two major software updates and four years of security packages. Among the main features present here is Edge Tool 2.0, a sidebar with shortcuts to favorite apps. The ZenTouch 2.0 button has gained improvements and, in addition to serving as a biometric reader on the side, can be used with gestures for web browsing, reading notifications and even forward or backward a video on YouTube.

cameras

The rear set of cameras continues with two sensors, led by the main one of 50 MP. The Sony IMX766 stands out for its Gimbal OIS feature, which enables improved optical stabilization to better handle shake. The secondary lens is a 13 MP ultrawide. At the front, the selfie camera has a resolution of 32 MP – double the predecessor model – and promises 67% more light input and 50% less noise. Not to mention the algorithm for Night Mode, which improves background details and makes face details clearer.

Technical specifications

5.9-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution 144Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage

Side biometric reader

Support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC

32 MP front camera

Dual rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX766 Main Sensor with Gimbal OIS 13 MP ultrawide sensor

Battery with 4,300 mAh 30W fast charging and 15W wireless

Android 13 as operating system, under ZenUI interface

Prices and availability

ASUS Zenfone 10 is available in the international market in five color options: Aurora Green, Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red and Starry Blue. It can be purchased for an MSRP starting at 799 euros. There is still no forecast for launch in Europe. So, what do you think of the Taiwanese’s new smartphone? Share your opinion with us!