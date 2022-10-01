ASUS announces Zenbook Pro 17 with AMD Ryzen 6000 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 chips

THE ASUS made the announcement of the Zenbook Pro 17 notebook, a conventional variant of the 17 Fold, presented at the end of last month. The new device comes with AMD Ryzen 6000 processors and options with RTX 3050 graphics cards. O Zenbook Pro 17 has several configuration options on the brand’s official website. The notebook may come out with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 9 6900HXin addition to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 video card or the processors’ integrated graphics.

As its name suggests, the device’s screen is a 17.3-inch IPS and has Full HD and 2.5K resolution options with a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. The model can be equipped with an M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD of 512 GB or 1TB. - Advertisement - The new ASUS notebook also offers 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The model also appears to have the typical “ErgoLift” hinge seen throughout the Zenbook lineup, which tilts the entire keyboard up when the lid is lifted.



