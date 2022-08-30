ASUS Announces Vivobook OLED Laptops

- Advertisement -

ASUS has unveiled the new OLED notebook series, which as its name suggests uses organic light-emitting diode-based screens to raise the bar for this range generally dedicated to the consumer market.

The new Vivobook OLED will be marketed in three screen sizes, from 14, 15 and 16 inches diagonal. Its panels are the star of these , with technology Nano Edge OLEDresolution up to 3.2K, support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE validation and TÜV Rheinland certification for low emissions of harmful blue light.

- Advertisement -

These types of screens are usually used in the professional market, although ASUS focuses on all-purpose laptops, “ideal for everyday productivity, casual gaming and entertainment”. To do this, they offer a Variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and a response time of 0.2 milliseconds. Its contrast ratio is also high, 1,000,000: 1, in addition to having support for high dynamic range HDR600.

Beyond the displays, they feature an eye-catching, slim and light design accented with a metallic-look finish in black or gray finishes. The hinge allows laptops to open up to 180 degrees for easy content sharing or collaboration, and has comprehensive I/O capabilities with one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0, an HDMI port, and an audio combo jack.

As for its internal hardware, it uses twelfth generation Intel Core processors, Alder Lake, accompanied by up to 16 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and up to 1 Tbyte capacity SSD for internal storage. There is no lack of wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as a webcam with a privacy cover.

- Advertisement -

announces Vivobook OLED Laptops" >

Vivobook OLED laptops will pre-install Windows 11 and ship with a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, along with the usual collection of ASUS apps, including GlideX for cross-device screen sharing; MyASUS for easy access to updates, apps, customer service, and performance optimization; and ScreenXpert 3 for easy management of multiscreen systems. No sale prices have been provided for a series that can be purchased in the retail channel and on the official website.