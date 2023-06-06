ASUS announces special Valentine’s Day campaign with various offers

- Advertisement -

A ASUS announced this Tuesday (6) a campaign with various offers to celebrate Valentine's Day, celebrated the next day June 12. A brand is offering several combos of two products for the price of one. According to the brand, the products have a 10% discount on cash payments on the credit card or Pix on the official ASUS website, and there is also the possibility of paying for the purchase in 12 interest-free installments and up to two cards.





The brand also highlighted that both combos and promotions will be available while supplies last. So it's good to run to enjoy it. The offers can be accessed throughO ASUS official website. Among the offerings, ASUS highlighted a combo that gathers onVivobook 15 X1500EA-EJ3666W laptop in metallic silver color plus E410MA-BV1872X laptop in Rose Gold hue. The two were BRL 4,543.20 and went to BRL 3,869.10, a savings of BRL 674.10.





Another combo has the gray ASUS X515MA-BR623 notebook plus the ASUS E510MA-BR702 black, which come out through BRL 2,879.10 and they were BRL$3,238.20, a savings of R$359, both equipped with the Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor. Twitter confirms that it prepares the "undo tweet" button There are also cell phones, as is the case with the combo ASUS ROG Phone 5s with 8 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage plus the ASUS AeroActive Cooler accessory for the device, coming out of BRL 4,138.20 per BRL 3,599.10minus BRL 539.10. And you, what did you think about these offers? Tell us in the comments down below!