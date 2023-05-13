ASUS Announces ROG STRIX LC GeForce RTX 4090, Its New Liquid Cooling Graphics Card

ASUS has announced the ROG STRIX LC GeForce RTX 4090, its new high-performance graphics card with liquid cooling technology. According to the manufacturer, this is the most powerful model for games in its portfolio. The model will have a standard clock option and an overclocked variant, and to ensure maximum processing power from NVIDIA’s AD102 GPU, the manufacturer reuses the heat dissipation system of the Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, launched last year, for thermal control of the entire graphics card circuit.

ROG STRIX LC GeForce RTX 4090 boasts a powerful system that combines a pump, radiator and fan to reduce and maintain GPU temperature stability. The engine encompasses both the graphics chip and the GDDR6X memory modules, allowing all hardware to work with stable performance. Boasting a 240mm radiator with two silent 120mm fans and 560mm piping, the video card features 2.6 slot design, allowing it to be compatible with cases of different form factors. The set, as expected, has RGB lighting.

The standard model of the ROG STRIX LC GeForce RTX 4090 is clocked at 2520 MHz and boosted at 2550 MHz. The overclocked version has a base clock of 2610 MHz and a boost of 2640 MHz. ASUS has not yet confirmed the release date and suggested prices of the new graphics card, but considering the suggested price of US $ 1,599 (about R$ 7,879) of the GeForce RTX 4090, it is possible that the customized version with liquid cooling will be closest to the $2,000 range — somewhere around R$9,850. Not surprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4090 has a reference design with a thicker case than cheaper graphics cards, but to work around this detail, enthusiasts created a more compact version that could only occupy one slot on the motherboard.

