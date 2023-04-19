ASUS announces ROG Strix G16 notebook with 13th generation Intel Core i9

The gaming notebook also integrates the technologies MUX Switch —which allows the processor data stream to go directly to the graphics card—and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus —which allows the automatic selection of video cards according to the application.

ASUS announced this Wednesday (18) its new gaming notebook ROG Strix G16, highlighting the Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, the brand’s 13th generation CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads, combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. The model uses a 16-inch screen with Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 165 Hz.

O model has 16 GB of DDR5 4,800 MHz RAM memory, with Dual Channel support, and 512 GB of SSD storage PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Among the physical characteristics, there are two USB-C inputs, one of which is compatible with Thunderbolt 4, with DisplayPort support and transfers of up to 40 Gbps. The other port also supports DisplayPort, notebook charging (Power Delivery).

The other entry also supports DisplayPort, notebook charging (Power Delivery) and use of monitors with NVIDIA’s G-Sync technology. The launch also features a webcam with HD resolution (720p) and a sound system with Dolby Atmos certification.

The ROG Strix G16 is now available in Europe at the official Asus store for R$ 17,999with special condition to take for R$ 16,199 in cash.