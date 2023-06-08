ASUS announces release date for the new Zenfone 10 phone

Update (06/08/23) – RB

ASUS confirmed this Thursday (8) the launch date of its new top-of-the-line cell phone. The Zenfone 10 is scheduled to be presented at a virtual event on June 29 at 10:00 am (Brasília time). The Taiwanese manufacturer highlighted that its future smartphone will remain in line with being a powerful compact phone, with a smarter and feature-rich user experience.

Main features

The Zenfone 10 has confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, to provide high performance. The company promises to combine cutting-edge technology with elegant and modern design in the device. On the camera side, the company promises an improved system for capturing photos and videos in any environment, including low-light photography or professional-level portraits. Windows 11 already reaches a 19% share among Steam users It is worth remembering that a Geekbench leak from mid-April revealed the presence of a 200 MP main sensor on the device, in addition to an option for 16 GB of RAM. The other details about settings, such as internal storage, battery and screen, have not yet been revealed. However, the alleged price of US$ 749 had been leaked at the end of last May.

Where to watch?

According to ASUS, the Zenfone 10 launch event will be streamed online via the brand’s YouTube channel. Enthusiasts around the world will be able to check out the news in the player below. What are your expectations for the arrival of the Zenfone 10? Tell us in the space provided for comments.

Original text (05/25/23) ASUS Zenfone 10: cell phone price may have been revealed by the manufacturer

The launch of Zenfone 10 by ASUS may be getting closer and closer to launch. Not only that, but the company may have revealed the price of the Zenfone 9’s successor through a sort of device raffle. Finally, the value can be $749 (BRL 3,757 in direct conversion). The company’s initiative also confirms the name of the device, as it was named “All Eyes On Zenfone 10” (All eyes on Zenfone 10, literally). In short, this is a blind vote for photographs, with the winner being able to take one of the three available models of the brand’s future new device.

Due to the content of the test, it is possible to speculate that one of the main highlights of the new ASUS cell phone will be in the photography part, an aspect that must have a good upgrade compared to the Zenfone 9. The price of the product was seen in the terms and conditions of the promotion. Even if it is not possible to state that it will cost this amount, it is worth remembering that the previous generation had an initial price of $699.99. Therefore, it is likely that the new generation will not stray too far in terms of price. Perhaps he will have an extra $50, but he won’t get away with that much.



