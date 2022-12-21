HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftASUS announces PL64 as its new mini PC with 12th generation Intel...

ASUS announces PL64 as its new mini PC with 12th generation Intel Core, Wi-Fi 6E and up to 64GB of RAM

Published on

By Abraham
ASUS announces PL64 as its new mini PC with 12th generation Intel Core, Wi-Fi 6E and up to 64GB of RAM
ASUS introduced this Tuesday (20) the PL64, its new compact form factor computer that focuses on bringing good performance hardware to corporate environments. The model promises to be ideal for different applications — from digital panels for self-service to control centers for IoT.

With a robust design that protects its components against dust, the PL64 can be equipped with four different models of processors: Intel Core i7-1255U, i5-1235U, i3-1215U or Celeron 7305. All operate with a TDP of 15W, therefore, the ASUS chose to adopt a fanless design to ensure the silent operation of the mini PC.

(Image: ASUS)

There will be memory options that combine up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM with an M.2 Gen 4×4 SSD offering capacities of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. In all configurations, it is possible to purchase the computer with Windows 11, Windows 11 Pro or without a pre-installed operating system.

Connectivity could not fail to be one of the great attractions of the ASUS PL64. There are a total of 5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 ports, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 serial ports supporting RS232, 422 and 485, 2 1G and 2.5G LAN ports, 2 antenna ports, a headphone jack ear with P2 pattern, among other options.

(Image: ASUS)

The device also allows wireless connections through Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0. These options are ideal for displaying content without the need to create a wired network in the establishment.

ASUS has not confirmed the date of availability and suggested prices for the PL64, but it is worth remembering that the Taiwanese company sells the PL63 — predecessor model with 11th generation Core processors from Intel — with prices starting at US$ 500, that is, about Rs. $2605.

