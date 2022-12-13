ASUS announces its first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor

THE ASUS announced its first gaming monitor with a 27-inch OLED screen. The product is part of the ROG line, focused on games, it is called PG27AQDM, it has a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a resolution of 1440p🇧🇷 The manufacturer has not revealed all the details about the new monitor, which is expected to be fully unveiled during CES 2023 in early January, where we can look forward to all the detailed specifications, first impressions and, hopefully, the price.

The monitor was announced in a post on ASUS ROG Global’s official Twitter profile. From the released images, the product’s design features the same red and gray ROG theme as other monitors in the lineup and the same three-legged stand. - Advertisement - The difference is down to the monitor’s thin coverage around the outer edges of the screen thanks to OLED’s self-illuminating technology which requires less overall depth of the monitor to function compared to other display standards.



