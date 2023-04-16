ASUS announces GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards and monitors for ProArt lineup

A ASUS presented its new products to the portfolio of ProArt line. In this sense, the company announced its variants of video cards GeForce RTX 40, as well as two new monitors for content creators. The exhibition of the novelties took place during the event NAB 2023. In general, the GPUs presented are the ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and ProArt GeForce RTX 4080, which arrive with the promise of having more compact dimensions, despite the design with three fans. Likewise, the parts are designed to generate a noise below 44dB and if the workload is not too great, they are completely silent.

Focused on content creator setups, these GeForce cards do not have RGB lights, as the idea is to have a cleaner and more discreet look. As for monitors, one is the ProArt Cinema PQ07 model, which is the first from ASUS made with micro-LED technology. In that sense, it has 135 inches and 4K resolution with HDR support. Overall, this product comes with the latest panel technologies such as a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and promises to have a much more vibrant and fluid color performance compared to the traditional LED screens and versatility for the most varied usage scenarios.




