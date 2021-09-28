Astro, Amazon’s new wheeled robot powered by Alexa

Another curious device presented today by Amazon is a little Alexa-powered rolling robot called Star, for which Amazon has been working for years so that this device begins to be a reality, with the intention of putting it on the sale by the end of the year at a price of about $ 1,000.

The interesting thing about this little robot is your ability to move around the house without tripping over anything, including pets, where you can actually follow users throughout their video call sessions, although more striking is its function as a watchman in the absence of people in the home, as long as you are a Ring Protect Pro subscriber.



A companion who is capable of accompanying you and watching over your home

In this regard, Astro is able to walk around the house and warn in case of encountering anomalous situations such as broken glass, strange movements, activation of smoke alarms, etc., which makes it the ideal watchman, with everything being registered within its own Ring account after also sending the corresponding security notifications to users through the mobile application.

The new feature Alexa Together will also allow family members to contact the owners of an Astro in case of emergency, which also makes it an ideal companion in case external help is needed.

Users who purchase this device will be able to rest from them at any given time by activating the Do Not Disturb mode, limiting your capabilities both day and night, and even They will also be able to establish specific exclusion areas so that the robot itself does not get to enter, thus maintaining privacy protections at any given time.

In this way, the rumors that pointed to the launch of a robot with wheels powered by Alexa for this day of product launches of the company are confirmed, being a surprise for even those who expected that Amazon could have chosen to leave this project on hold at some point, although it has finally seen the light to reach the markets soon.

For Amazon:

It’s not just Alexa on wheels – she has her own personality, moves clients around the house during video calls, and more.

It will already be a matter of seeing him in action, where surely there will be no shortage of videos that will reach platforms such as TikTok showing his exploits.

Image Credit: Amazon