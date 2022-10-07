Assisted Framing, included on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, to create perfect selfies

Presented the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro mobiles, among its list of novelties we are going to highlight one of special importance for people with vision difficulties. This is the new function called Assisted Framing, which will help achieve perfect selfies for this group of people, being the latest to date in terms of accessibility developed by Google.

This function will basically guide this group of users to achieve the best possible framing through the use of voice instructions, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback, and once they have the mobile in the most appropriate position, the function will take care of perform a countdown to later capture the selfie, giving the person enough time to smile at the camera.



Logically, this function can also be used by any other user who also wants to guarantee a correct framing, taking into account that not everyone has minimal knowledge of photography, and this function basically seeks that the person is in the center of the field of view. view of the front camera of the mobile.

Google defines the new function as follows:

Now people who are blind or have low vision can use Assisted Framing, which helps them take the perfect selfie through a combination of high-precision audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and tactile feedback. Because selfies should be for everyone.

Like other novelties that have been appearing in the mobile segment, it will not take long for similar functions developed by private developers or even by other mobile brands to come out, as has recently happened with Apple’s Dynamic Island, which shortly after similar functions have also come to appear in the Android mobile ecosystem.

And it is that one cannot expect less from Google, given the trajectory of applications and functions related to accessibility, and not only for people with vision problems, since in essence it seeks to break down barriers so that technology can be available to everyone.

To give you an idea of ​​how useful Framing Assist can be, Google has a little video posted on his Twitter profileand that can become the basis of what we will be able to see in the future.

Image credit: Video capture.